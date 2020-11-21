Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson's Batmen Stand Together on Official DC Poster

The DC Extended Universe is in the midst of a major resurgence starting in just about six weeks with their new slate of films. Christmas Day 2020 will bring the debut of Wonder Woman 1984 both in theaters and on HBO Max, and the next couple of years will feature debuts for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and much more to follow.

Now that releases for this group of movies are finally on the horizon, the time has come to go hard on promotion to remind fans that these new movies are coming in the near future. A new change to one of the company’s social media pages indicates this even further as well.

The official DC Comics Facebook page recently updated its cover pictures to include classic drawings of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. In front of these drawings are Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and both Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson as Batman.

The full picture can be seen below:

A Batman banner featuring the Caped Crusader in three mediums (on-screen, comics, and video games) was also released on DC's official Batman Facebook page:

The most notable part of this new picture is the fact that both Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson are featured as Batman, especially considering the complicated situation with Affleck. Even though he was rumored to be stepping away from the character after 2017’s Justice League, he returned to the franchise not only for the Snyder Cut reshoots, but also as a part of 2022’s The Flash.

Pattinson is set to take on an alternate universe version of Bruce Wayne in his new 2022 solo movie, and there is no word yet on how many more films he is signed on to appear in. There is also the possibility that he could make his way into The Flash with Affleck, which will bring back Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman as well, meaning that this franchise will have more different versions of the Caped Crusader within it than any DC property ever brought to the big screen.

The DCEU multiverse is going to play a fairly important role at the very least in The Flash, which will also reportedly see the return of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman after her 2020 sequel, and the update for this new Facebook cover photo should be just the beginning of big things on the way for this expansive franchise.