One of the most popular actresses from Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga may not be part of Avengers: Secret Wars, according to a new report. Upon its announcement in 2022, Secret Wars was teased to be the biggest crossover event in Marvel history, bringing back actors from the MCU and past generations of Marvel stories. However, since then, it seems the scale is ever so slightly shrinking.

A new rumor indicated Angelina Jolie will not reprise her role as Thena in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars. After originally expecting to play only a minor role in Eternals, Jolie became an MCU fan-favorite, continuing her run as one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood behind the Marvel brand. Following her MCU debut in 2021, fans have been vocal about wanting her to continue Thena's story.

Responding to a rumor from The Cosmic Circus stating the Eternals will not appear in Secret Wars, insider Daniel Richtman lamented Marvel for "having Angelina Jolie in your cinematic universe and NOT [using] her." Best known for her work in movies like Maleficent and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Jolie has been a household name for the better part of three decades. While Secret Wars' cast is expected to be massive for Marvel Studios, Jolie's absence from the film will surely surprise casual viewers.

Avengers: Secret Wars is lined up to be the final movie of the Multiverse Saga and, arguably, the biggest comic book movie in cinema history. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to be the main villain opposite dozens of heroes from the MCU and other non-Marvel Studios movies, paying off decades of storylines from the greater universe. The film will be released on December 17, 2027.

How Many MCU Characters Will Be Missing From Avengers: Secret Wars?

Over a dozen actors are confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars' cast. Considering filming for that movie is not expected to begin until after production on Avengers: Doomsday is finished, and to hide Doomsday spoilers, more casting news is not likely to be revealed for the foreseeable future.

With Jolie and the Eternals not anticipated to star in the Multiverse Saga's final film, it begs the question of who else may not lend their services to the story. Many are worried that more underutilized characters like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Echo may not appear either, with questions lingering about how their stories will expand.

Also in play for this movie is the potential recasting of some of the MCU's biggest characters for the end of the Multiverse Saga as the franchise pushes into Phase 7. Some rumors tease Secret Wars ending with multiple universes and storylines converging into one, with the MCU's biggest characters living and coexisting in one streamlined timeline.

Plenty of questions remain about what will happen, but with a major gap before the MCU's next theatrical release, fans will keep a close eye on Marvel Studios' news feeds to learn more.