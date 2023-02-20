Paul Rudd Reacts to Ant-Man Mistake In Avengers: Endgame

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd addressed the big continuity mistake in Avengers: Endgame.

The latest Avengers film, which is now going on four years old, was the culmination of over a decade's worth of storytelling. It’ll be what audiences remember about the titular team until The Kang Dynasty lands in 2025 (if it’s not delayed).

As fantastic as many feel it is, it isn’t without its problems.

One of those admittedly small issues comes in the form of a small (giant?) hiccup for Scott Lang himself.

Ant-Man's Endgame Editing Error

In a new interview with BBC Radio's Ali Plumb, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd addressed a quirky continuity mistake in the big Endgame crossover film.

During the final battle in the movie's climatic last act, Paul Rudd's hero has to hotwire his ugly brown van in the midst of the action.

Marvel

However, when it cuts back to the wider brawl occurring between the Avengers and Thanos' army, Scott Lang as Giant-Man can be seen looming over the background.

Marvel

When the goof was pointed out to Rudd, the star joked how "maybe there’s a bit of a glitch in the system," while Plumb playfully added that it was clearly "a new bit of Pym Particle."

Rudd went on to point out a particular scene in his new movie, "where there is more than one Ant-Man," that would make for some compelling logic behind it all:

"Well, you know, when you see this new 'Ant-Man' movie, you’ll see there is a moment where there is more than one Ant-Man, and maybe it’s similar... it's just a glimpse into the future..."

How Did the Mistake Get Through?

Obviously, it goes without saying, but Rudd’s response is clearly in jest.

When it comes to slight hiccups in Endgame, this Giant-Man gaff joins the likes of the unwelcome boom mic and an incorrect War Machine armor for a single shot.

Honestly, it’s surprising that the Russo Bros.' movie isn’t filled with even more issues. Many might consider it a type of miracle.

But how did this particular goof come to pass?

A significant portion of the blame is likely due to reshoots and getting them to reside cohesively next to everything already filmed. There were also probably multiple mishaps in communication between various departments, leading to the mistake sticking in the final edit.

It’s hard to rag on anyone in particular. After all, the sheer amount of characters and plot lines, among other elements, being juggled at once is simply insane.

It’s hard to imagine how something like Secret Wars will be able to match, or even exceed, what the Russo Brothers pulled off—but Marvel Studios is certainly going to try.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters worldwide, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases on May 2, 2025, and Secret Wars on May 1, 2026.