Avengers Doomsday Star Walks Back Fantastic Four Vs. X-Men Fight Claims

An Avengers: Doomsday star went back on previous comments he made about the Fantastic Four and X-Men doing battle in the movie. Doomsday will be a monumental occasion for Marvel, as it will be the first movie to truly integrate the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers into one cohesive narrative. This will open the door for interactions that fans have only dreamed of seeing for most of the last three decades.

Nightcrawler star Alan Cumming addressed previous comments he made about the X-Men fighting the Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cumming discussed his work with The Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal, saying Pascal hurt himself during a fight scene. When asked if they were fighting each other, Cumming said he "wasn't fighting" but rather "just sort of...being:"

Cumming: "What was funny was…the scene with Pedro, he hurt his neck and had to go home. I broke Pedro." Kimmel" "Were you fighting him?" Cumming: "No, I wasn't fighting, no, no, I was just sort of…being....We were just together in a scene, and I wasn't fighting, no."

With these quotes, Cumming goes back on comments he previously made about a fight between the X-Men and Fantastic Four. In May 2025, he told Buzzfeed UK that he was learning new fight sequences for his return to the Marvel Universe and that he was "hitting Pedro Pascal against the head," insinuating that Nightcrawler and Mr. Fantastic would be in some kind of conflict with each other.

In July 2025, Cumming and Pascal even joked about Cumming being the source of the biggest Doomsday leak yet. As the X-Men star filled in for Kimmel and interviewed the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on their press tour, he and Pascal bluntly stated, "Alan and I have never been in a fight."

While Pascal and Cumming are both confirmed for this movie's cast, neither of their characters has shown up in marketing material as of early 2026. The two join their fellow Fantastic Four and X-Men stars in the MCU's biggest team-up movie to date, and reports have teased a meeting between the two teams for the first time in cinematic history.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie overall. At least 29 stars are confirmed for this movie's cast, which will pit the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four together in an epic battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What To Expect From X-Men & Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox

Even considering the sheer size and star power in Doomsday's cast, the X-Men and Fantastic Four will play pivotal roles in driving the story forward. This will be the first time the X-Men have been major players in an Avengers movie, and Doctor Doom's role as the main villain will make the Fantastic Four invaluable in the core plot.

Additionally, both teams have members who are aware of the multiverse, which is not something a vast majority of this film's characters can say at this point in the promotional tour. Reed Richards is proven to have knowledge of other universes' existences on multiple occasions in The Fantastic Four, and Kelsey Grammer's Beast was last seen in The Marvels, analyzing Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau after she came into his world from Earth-616.

Fans expect much of this movie to dive into how its different teams cross over between universes and unite for the fight against Doom, making countless character meetups possible for the first time. Whether Cumming and others are being truthful is still a mystery, especially considering how secretive Marvel still is with its plot, leaving plenty of questions in place about which of those meetups will happen.

While this specific meeting likely is not one that would be revealed in the movie's extensive run of trailers, fans will be eager to see what Marvel does end up revealing with so long before the movie is released.