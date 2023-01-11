Avengers 5 Rumor Reveals 1 Upcoming Disney+ Show That Will Set Up Movie

One new MCU show coming to Disney+ is said to play a key role in setting up the adventure in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers 5 will reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, setting the stage for their biggest challenge to date as they come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror. Early rumored plot details tease that this movie will give a full exploration of Nathaniel Richards on his journey towards potential Multiversal domination, going up against a first wave of Avengers as the heroes team up with Loki's He Who Remains.

Although director Destin Daniel Cretton teased that Avengers 5 will be much more grounded in nature than fans may expect, it will bring together a hoard of stories from across the Multiverse Saga and provide a thrilling blockbuster story centered on Kang.

Now, one new rumor indicated that one particular project, which hasn't even been officially confirmed to be in development yet, may play a key role ahead of everything that goes down in the Avengers' next epic adventure.

New Disney+ Show Leads Into Avengers 5

The Direct

The Cosmic Circus shared a rumor indicating that the reported Strange Academy Disney+ series will have heavy ties to 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The rumor notes that this show will be one of the most important tie-in stories ahead of Avengers 5, connecting to multiple areas of the MCU outside of the supernatural.

Additionally, this report suggests that Strange Academy will have to release on Disney+ before Avengers 5 debuts in May 2025.

How Will Strange Academy Set Up Avengers 5?

Rumored to feature Benedict Wong's Wong and Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, the Strange Academy story from the comics is one that introduces a school for new magic users, which was first set up in a way at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will allow America to explore more of her Multiversal powers while learning the Mystic Arts while Wong continues his reign as the Sorcerer Supreme at Kamar-Taj.

It's already fairly evident that America will play a key role in both of the next two Avengers sequels with her powers tying back to the Multiverse, and Gomez herself is already hoping that she'll make her presence felt in those new movies.

On top of that, the show's new magic users could potentially be important soldiers in the battle against Kang, although this rumor doesn't give any details regarding either entry or their specific place in the grand MCU timeline.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.