Avengers 5's 'Grounded' Story Just Got Teased by Marvel Star

Based on the title itself, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to tackle the history of its titular villain who is portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Even though it is an Avengers movie, there's a strong chance that a good chunk of its runtime will be dedicated to exploring who Kang the Conqueror really is.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is confirmed to serve as Avengers 5's director and his involvement could hint that the filmmaker will also highlight Kang similar to how the Simu Liu-led movie handled Tony Leung's Wenwu a.k.a. the Mandarin.

The plot details of The Kang Dynasty are still being kept under wrap, but the first story details straight from its lead star have emerged online.

Avengers: The Kang Dyansty's 'Grounded' Plot

Marvel

Speaking with Variety at the Newport Beach Film Fest, Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors teased Avengers: The Kang Dynasty under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton.

While confirming that Shang-Chi director Cretton will helm the upcoming MCU flick, Majors shared that they had a "few chats," offering high praise to the filmmaker by describing him as someone who has an "open mind" and the fact that "he's grounded:"

"Well, we just had a few chats. We spoke for a very long time. He's an open mind, he's an open heart, and he’s grounded.The work that he does is grounded."

Majors then teased how a sci-fi Multiversal story like Avengers 5 can only "work because it is grounded" with enough focus on its characters and the relationships between them:

"I think that’s the most important part about it. We’re dealing with myths. What is a Kang? What is a movie? What is an MCU movie? What does that mean? What does that look like? Those are the questions we’re asking, but all of that works because it is grounded. And really, really, really tucked into the given circumstances, what’s going on between these people, and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species."

At the end of his chat with Variety, the reporter pointed out that he's rooting for the villain, to which Majors responded by asking the question "what's a villain:"

Variety: "I mean, I’m rooting for the villain. The Kang Dynasty." Majors: "Look, what’s a villain? What’s a villain?"

What Will Avengers 5's Story Be About?

Given that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to have a lot of moving parts due to its massive cast of characters, a grounded approach to telling the story is an essential key, and it's good to know that this is how director Destin Daniel Cretton will handle this certain aspect.

While understanding Kang the Conqueror and his many different Variants is complex at first glance, Majors' tease about Cretton's grounded storytelling means that the director will have certain constraints about handling the villain's story, considering that the time travel element and Multiverse rules are already complicated at the first place.

Doing this allows viewers to understand Avengers 5 closely and not see it as a messy story.

Kang's presence in the MCU has already been felt at the end of Loki Season 1, and more of his impact will be unleashed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There's a chance that more movies will reference Kang and his Variants, and Cretton seems poised to tie all of these together when placing the spotlight on the villain in The Kang Dynasty.

Meanwhile, the fact that Majors and Cretton already spoke with one another about Avengers 5 is a promising sign since an extensive collaboration between the two will likely further improve the final cut of the movie.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2025.