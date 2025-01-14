Netflix's Asura has an impactful story anchored by great performances from its four lead stars: Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, Yu Aoi, and Suzu Hirose.

The seven-part drama series is based on Kuniko Mukōda's novel, Ashura no Gotoku, which revolves around four sisters who discover their father's affair.

As they try their best to hide the heartbreaking secret from their mother, more unnerving details about the sisters' lives are unearthed.

Asura premiered on Netflix on January 9.

Asura Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Rie Miyazawa - Tsunako

Rie Miyazawa

Rie Miyazawa plays Tsunako, the eldest sibling in the Takezawa family who teaches Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arrangement).

In Asura, Tsunako hides a secret: She is sleeping with a married man and can't let him go. It turns out that the married man is her boss's husband in her Ikebana workplace.

Miyazawa is a seasoned Japanese actress best known for her roles in Utsutsu, Her Love Boils Bathwater, and Tasogare Seibei.

Machiko Ono - Makiko

Machiko Ono

Machiko Ono portrays Makiko, the second daughter of the Takezawa family, who is shocked to learn about their father's affair with another woman.

It even comes to a point that she suspects her husband might be cheating on her, too.

She is a housewife who tries her best to keep her family together amid the ongoing drama regarding their father's infidelity. Makiko is in denial about her father's affair, as she is the glue holding the sisters together.

Ono previously appeared in Lion no Kakurega, Subete Wasurete Shimau Kara, and Thousand and One Nights.

Yu Aoi - Takiko

Yu Aoi

Yu Aoi portrays Takiko, the middle child of the Takezawa family who hired a private investigator to look into their father's affair.

Takiko was the first one to find out about her dad's infidelity, and she decided to break the news to her sisters. She even let them know that their dad's mistress has a child with their father.

In the latter episodes of Asura, it is revealed that Takiko developed feelings for the private investigator she hired.

Asura's sisterly bond is like Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters (read more about the show's Season 3 renewal update), where the sisters are doing everything they can to cover up a murder. While the premise of the two shows is entirely different, the dynamic of seeing four sisters forge a strong bond while sharing a common goal is similar.

Aoi's notable credits include Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, Supai No Tsuma, and Children of the Sea.

Suzu Hirose - Sakiko

Suzu Hirose

Sakiko is the youngest daughter in the Takezawa family, whose passion is boxing. Suzu Hirose plays the character on-screen.

In Asura, Sakiko is quite distant from her sisters, and she doesn't want them to know about her new boyfriend, Jinnai, who is also a boxer.

It turns out that Sakiko has been fasting to support her boyfriend because he is trying to lose weight. However, she later finds out that her boyfriend has been cheating on her, and her sacrifice has meant nothing.

Hirose is known for her roles in Luca on the Streets, Kyrie No Uta, and The Third Murder.

Jun Kunimura - Kotaro

Jun Kunimura

Jun Kunimura brings Kotaro to life in Asura.

Kotaro is the patriarch of the Takezawa family who is having an affair with a younger woman. He even has an illegitimate child with her.

In a shocking twist, it is later revealed that Kotaro's wife, Fuji, is aware of his present and past affairs.

Kunimura has over 200 credits, including roles in Pachinko (check out the cast of Season 2), Sunny, and Tokyo Cowboy.

Masahiro Motoki - Takao

Masahiro Motoki

Masahiro Motoki plays Takao, Makiko's husband, who shares a fatherly bond with Kotaro.

Upon learning about Kotaro's affair, Takao tries to downplay it by telling his wife and sisters-in-law to let it go since it might all be a misunderstanding.

Things take a drastic turn after it is revealed that Takao is also cheating on Makiko. The twist is that Makiko also decides to keep mum about it to protect her husband.

Motoki can be seen in Kirin ga Kuru, Umi no Chinmoku, and Giri/Haji.

Maru Nouchi - Yoko

Maru Nouchi

Maru Nouchi appears as Takao and Makiko's innocent daughter, Yoko, who has no idea about her father and grandfather's infidelities.

Nouchi's other major credits include roles in Okutô kanjô sôsakan Shinno Akari.

Jyo Kairi - Hiroo

Jyo Kairi

Jyo Kairi plays Hiroo, Takao and Makiko's son and Yoko's brother who discovers that his aunt, Sakiko, is ill after she collapses in her restaurant.

Kairi starred in The Promised Neverland, Ghost Book Obakezukan, and Segodon.

All episodes of Asura are streaming on Netflix.