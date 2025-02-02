Mo Season 2 highlights a strong cast of talented actors as the series goes all out in its final season.

Season 2 of the drama-filled Netflix series continues the story of Mo as he journeys back to Houston after being stranded in Mexico. Season 2 also expands the stories of other characters, such as Mo's mom, Yusra, and his brother, Sameer.

Mo Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 30.

Mo Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Notable Actor Who Appears

Mo Amer - Mo Najjar

Mo Amer

Mo Amer leads the cast of Mo Season 2 as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee who is navigating his life's ups and downs as he lives with his family in Houston.

At the end of Season 1, Mo is trapped in Mexico after mistakenly entering the country. He has been trying to convince the American embassy to return to Houston because he needs to attend an asylum hearing.

The only problem is he does not have his passport with him, making things all more difficult for him to return to America. Despite that, a chance encounter with Ambassador Lewis' life allows him to finally return to his family.

Amer is an actor and stand-up comedian best known for his roles in Black Adam, Sweet Dreams, and Ramy.

Farah Bsieso - Yusra

Farah Bsieso

Farah Bsieso returns to play Yusra, Mo's mother who has a journey of her own in Mo Season 2.

As she continues to seek asylum in Houston, Yusra needs to find the right balance between running her family's oil business while also contemplating whether to return to Palestine to learn more about the situation of their other family members who they left behind in the country.

Bsieso's notable credits include Daughters of Abdul-Rahman, Halawet Elrouh, and Abu Janti 1.

Cherien Dabis - Nadia

Cherien Dabis

Cherien Dabis plays Nadia, Mo's sister who has a heart-to-heart with her mother about living in the moment instead of continuing to monitor the news about the terrible events that are happening in Palestine.

Dabis previously appeared in Fallout (read more about Season 2's release update), Extrapolations, and May in the Summer.

Omar Elba - Sameer

Omar Elba

Omar Elba stars as Sameer, Mo's brother. Sameer is finally granted asylum in Mo Season 2, meaning that he can visit Palestine to check on the family that they left behind.

Aside from helping out in their olive oil business, Sameer is also on a path to discover more of himself as he tries to get out of his comfort zone in the brand-new season.

Elba can be seen in NCIS: Los Angeles, Limetown, and Kiss Her I'm Famous.

Teresa Ruiz - Maria

Teresa Ruiz

Teresa Ruiz plays Maria, Mo's ex-girlfriend who has been dating Israeli chef, Guy, at the beginning of Season 2. While she is with a new guy in the show's final season, Maria admits that she still cares for Mo deeply despite everything they've been through.

Ruiz recently appeared as part of the cast of Bandidos Season 2. The actress also has credits in Narcos: Mexico, The Marksman, and Father Stu.

Moayad Alnefaie - Hameed

Moayad Alnefaie

Moayad Alnefaie returns as Hameed, Mo's America-obsessed best friend with showcases his impressive gun collection in Mo Season 2.

Alnefaie's other major credits include appearances in Six Windows in the Desert and Wasati.

Tobe Nwigwe - Nick

Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe returns as Nick, Mo's childhood friend who has finally settled down with a family of his own in Season 2.

Nwigwe also starred in Mr. Throwback, Churchy, and Transformers: Rise of the Beast.

Kamal Zaid - Nazeer

Kamal Zaid

Kamal Zaid plays Nazeer in Mo Season 2.

Zaid has credits in Fauda, Betoolot, and Tmunat Hanitzahon.

Walt Roberts - Buddy

Walt Roberts

Walt Roberts is back as Buddy in Mo Season 2. Buddy is the owner of the farm where Mo's family olive oil business is located.

Roberts is known for his roles in Accidental Texan, Walker, and The Leftovers.

Lee Meredith Eddy - Lizzie

Lee Meredith Eddy

Lee Meredith Eddy stars as Lizzie, Mo's reliable lawyer who helps him return to Houston after being stuck in Mexico for six months.

Eddy has credits in The Toxic Avenger, Lousy Carter, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Simon Rex - Guy

Simon Rex

Simon Rex joins the cast of Mo Season 2 as Guy, a charismatic chef in Houston who becomes Maria's new boyfriend.

Rex is known for his roles in Blink Twice, Scary Movie 5, and Red Rocket. The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of HBO's It's Florida, Man.

Johanna Braddy - Austin

Johanna Braddy

Johanna Braddy is one of the newcomers to Mo Season 2. She plays Austin, Hameed's sister-in-law who is described as a "slightly unhinged Texan."

Braddy's notable credits include UnREAL, Quantico, and Video Game High School.

Hannibal Buress - Denato

Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress guest stars as Denato in Mo Season 2. Denato is a doctor who accidentally reveals to Mo that Maria is pregnant in Season 2, Episode 7.

Buress is known for appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tag, and Neighbors.

Matt Rife - Jeff

Matt Rife

Matt Rife appears in Mo Season 2 as Jeff, an immigration officer in Mexico who does not believe the fact that Mo is stuck in the country after being kidnapped by a dangerous cartel. Mo is trying to convince Jeff to bring him back home, but he can't do it because he has no passport.

Fans may recognize Rife for his roles in That '90s Show, Murder at Hollow Creek, and Wolf Mountain.

Liza Koshy - Talia

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy appears as a guest star in Mo Season 2. The actress plays Talia, the receptionist at Guy's Israeli restaurant in Houston.

Koshy previously appeared in A Family Affair, Players, and Cat Person.

Ralph Barbosa - Fernando

Ralph Barbosa

Ralph Barbosa plays Fernando, Mo's close friend and a street vendor in Mexico who assists him while he is stuck in the country.

Mo is Barbosa's first major on-screen acting credit.

Slim Thug - Himself

Slim Thug

Slim Thug appears as himself in Mo Season 2, Episode 3 where he shows up as one of Mo's new customers upon returning to Houston.

Thug is a rapper and actor whose acting credits include H-Town, Days of Wrath, and Red All Over.

All episodes of Mo Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.