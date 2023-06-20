Arrowverse Actor Breaks Silence on His Flash Movie Cameo Confusion

It was seemingly shown in The Flash that Teddy Sears' Jay Garrick appeared as one of many cameos, but the former Arrowverse actor has clarified fans' confusion.

Weeks before The Flash released in theaters, leaks online spoiled that Teddy Sears would supposedly make a cameo as Jay Garrick, which confused fans, especially those of The Flash television series. In the show, Sears did not play Garrick, but Hunter Zolomon, aka Zoom, posing as Garrick.

Since The Flash was released in theaters, fans became more convinced that it was Teddy Sears playing Jay Garrick, which only further annoyed fans about Grant Gustin's exclusion from the film.

Teddy Sears Denies Cameo in The Flash Film

DC

In an interview with TVLine, Teddy Sears denied involvement with The Flash and said the Golden Age speedster who appeared in the Chronobowl wasn't him. Although, when shown a screenshot of the cameo by TVline, he admitted, "I mean… that looks like my likeness."

The cameo not only confused fans but Sears too, as "people kept telling [him] that [he] was in the new Flash movie," despite him being "sleep-deprived with a newborn at home:"

"I mean, I’m sleep-deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory is a little foggy. But I’m pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a major DC Studios film."

"Sadly, I'm not in this," Sears added and winked in thanks to TVline for helping clear up any confusion, "Thanks for confirming!"

Additionally, TVLine confirmed with its sources that the cameo was only meant to be a "generic Golden Age Flash representation" and not represent any specific actor. The cameo was also reportedly played by "no actor of note."

The Fault in Our Cameos

It's a tad concerning that even Sears was convinced that the cameo "looks like [his] likeness" and that there's "no actor of note" attached to the cameo. It's caused fans to speculate it was created whole clothe in CGI.

However, every other cameo in the Chronobowl was at least based on an actor, living or dead, so who exactly is this Golden Age Flash based on?

It's possible that, perhaps unintentionally, whichever VFX house was responsible for this Golden Age superhero based its appearance on Teddy Sears. It wouldn't be the first time a studio used an actor's likeness without permission; such was the case for Crispin Glover in Back to the Future II.

The cameo and Sears look remarkably similar, but fans won't know for sure until the film is available digitally to compare.

The Flash is currently playing in theaters.