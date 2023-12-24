Aquaman 2, starring Jason Mamoa, will soon be available to purchase online and streaming on Max.

Putting an end to the DC Extended Universe after 10 years, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has plunged into theaters worldwide.

Following its holiday opening weekend, the attention will quickly shift to the superhero flick's online availability and eventual streaming release date.

When Will Aquaman 2 Be Available Online?

DC released four total films in 2023 (one more than Marvel Studios) which gives plenty of evidence to point to for when Aquaman 2 will become available to purchase online.

Most recently, Blue Beetle hit theaters on August 18 and then became available on PVOD on September 26, 39 days later.

Here's a look at all of the theatrical-to-online release dates from DC in 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods notably was available a mere three weeks after opening in theaters:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods : March 17-April 7 (21 days)

: March 17-April 7 (21 days) The Flash : June 16-July 18 (32 days)

: June 16-July 18 (32 days) Blue Beetle: August 18-September 26 (39 days)

The Flash and Blue Beetle both notably became available digitally on Tuesdays, possibly beginning a trend for Warner Bros. and DC.

If Aquaman 2 keeps with the 39-day window, that would place its digital release date on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

If WB were to continue to extend its 2023 DC film's window then another possible online release date for Aquaman 2 could be Tuesday, February 5, 2024.

In general, expect Aquaman 2's exclusive theatrical run to end in late January or early February 2024.

The more important date for potential audience members is when Aquaman 2 begins streaming on Max.

For those that subscribe to Max, among many other entertainment catalogs like HBO, Max Originals, and non-scripted Discovery+ content, there's an understanding that every new DC film will soon stream on the service.

This is a glance at DC's previous theatrical-to-streaming windows this year, Blue Beetle notably expanded the window by over 20 days this fall:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods : March 17-May 23 (67 days)

: March 17-May 23 (67 days) The Flash : June 16-August 25 (70 days)

: June 16-August 25 (70 days) Blue Beetle: August 18-November 17 (91 days)

The Flash and Blue Beetle also became available on Max on Fridays, revealing the most likely day of the week for Aquaman 2 as well.

The 90-day theatrical-to-streaming release window is most likely for The Lost Kingdom, as not only did WB just implement this strategy for Blue Beetle but it is common among other companies like Disney or Universal.

Aquaman 2's most likely streaming release date on Max is Friday, March 22, 2024, although nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Dive into the next DC adventure, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now playing in theaters.