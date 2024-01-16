Warner Bros.' latest DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, now has an online release date, leaving many to wonder when it will begin streaming on Max.

Although some see Aquaman 2 as the latest financial flop in the DCU, it became the blue brand's highest-grossing film of 2023, currently having made over $375 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo).

Even after the aquatic sequel tied for the worst Audience Score in DCEU history, fans still came to the theaters to support the film as it closed out a wild era of storytelling in the greater DC Universe.

Warner Bros.

YouTube Movies has confirmed that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final movie in the DC Extended Universe, will be available for purchase on online marketplaces starting on Tuesday, January 23 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

This marks a 31-day turnaround between Aquaman 2's debut in theaters and its arrival in online stores such as Google, Amazon, and Apple.

Below are the theatrical-to-online-release timeframes for DC's four movies that hit theaters in 2023:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods : March 17-April 7 (21 days)

: March 17-April 7 (21 days) The Flash : June 16-July 18 (32 days)

: June 16-July 18 (32 days) Blue Beetle : August 18-September 26 (39 days)

: August 18-September 26 (39 days) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: December 23, 2023 - January 23, 2024 (31 days)

When Will Aquaman 2 Begin Streaming on Max?

When Aquaman 2 does start its streaming run, it will head to Max along with dozens of other titles from the greater DCU; the big question now is when that will happen.

For comparison, Shazam! Fury of the Gods had a 67-day gap between its theatrical and streaming debuts, hitting the big screen on March 17 and starting its streaming run on May 23, the very day Max was officially rebranded.

After becoming the biggest superhero movie flop in history, The Flash took only 70 days to move to streaming, coming to theaters on June 16 before debuting on Max on August 25.

Blue Beetle then upped that timeframe after first coming to the big screen on August 18, staying in theaters for 91 days before finally arriving on Max on November 17 even though it did not perform as well as expected financially.

Considering Aquaman 2's success relative to its predecessors, which comes after the first film became the DCEU's only movie to crack the $1 billion mark in 2018, Warner Bros. is sure to milk as much box office success out of it as possible.

Taking that into account, the timeframe for it to begin streaming should come close to the 91-day mark Blue Beetle set, with a 90-day wait meaning that Aquaman 2 would begin streaming on Max on Friday, March 22.

Currently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still playing in theaters, and its online release date will come on Tuesday, January 23.