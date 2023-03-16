Ant-Man: Quantumania Reveals Creepier Rejected Kang the Conqueror Design

Several newly shown pieces of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania concept art revealed a slightly spookier variation of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

In Marvel‘s latest film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Kang is a force to be reckoned with. Exiled to the Quantum Realm by the other Kang Variants for being too hostile, Majors‘ villain wants nothing more than to escape and proceed to do what he does best: Conquer.

In the film, Kang sports a design that could best be described as 'comic booky' with his attire and helmet drawing a large amount of inspiration from the pages of the books. This strategy paid off, as many fans ended up praising the character’s look.

New Alternate Designs for Kang Revealed

Artists who worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania have taken to social media to post their work which was created during the movie’s development process.

One piece of early concept art of Kang from Aleksi Briclot was created before Jonathan Majors was even cast in the role. It is a bit creepy looking with Kang staring intensely through a pair of unsettling eyes.

A keyframe, painted by Pietro Nume, shows the Conqueror, veiled in shadow, eyes aglow.

Pietro Nume again painted a concept of Kang on the attack. Production designer Will Htay describes the piece in his post’s caption:

“Epic key frame concept by Pietro Nume… I was after an epic shot of Kang descending from his Celestium to lay waste to the Quantum hordes with the aid of his Quantumnauts and his Quantum army - we put Quantum in front of a lot of things to make it sound Quantum.”

Concept artist Thomas du Crest also posted this piece of Kang during the final battle.

Will Htay shared another of du Crest’s pieces, this one depicts Kang standing in his damaged time chair. Wtay sets the scene:

“More concept art from Quantumania. This one is Kang’s crash in the Quantum Realm by Thomas du Crest. We went through a few versions of how Kang came to be there… for a while his Time Sphere featured even more, it still has a pivotal place in his story. Designing the design language for Kang bringing order to the chaos was fun.“

Kang Is Here To Stay for a While

If fans have been following along with what Marvel has been doing lately, they’ll know that the studio is set on making Kang the Conqueror the next big bad of the MCU.

The character was shown to be plenty dangerous in Quantumania, especially after he regained access to his powered suit in a flashback sequence. The suit grants him a variety of advanced abilities such as gravity manipulation and energy blasts.

Not only that, but in the movie’s mid-credits scene, hundreds of Kang Variants were shown all hellbent on causing chaos. And what’s more, the upcoming second season of Loki will feature a dangerous Kang called Victor Timely.

So, the MCU has no shortage of Kangs with a vast array of different looks and designs. Might the above creepy early concept art version ever make it into a movie or show? Time will tell.

So, the MCU has no shortage of Kangs with a vast array of different looks and designs. Might the above creepy early concept art version ever make it into a movie or show? Time will tell.