MCU: Jonathan Majors' Kang Almost Had an Insane Superpower in Ant-Man 3 (Photos)

Concept art from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania revealed a superpower of Jonathan Majors' Kang which didn’t make the final cut.

Marvel’s latest film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania may not have been extraordinarily well-received, nor did it light the box office on fire, but it still expanded the story of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, as well gave them a compelling adversary in the form of Kang.

Kang the Conqueror, played by embattled actor Jonathan Majors, was an immensely powerful villain in Quantumania, especially after regaining full use of his specialized battle suit. Telekinesis, energy blasts, and forcefields were all his to command, setting him up to be a formidable foe in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man 3 Concept Art Shows New Kang Ability

New Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania concept art shared by Aleksi Briclot, who worked on the film, depicts Kang using a cool new superpower that didn’t make it into the finished version of the movie.

According to Briclot, this ability enabled Kang to “summon some ghosts of himself. And blast in different directions." Check out some images below:

The Conqueror summons some bright purple spectral duplicates.

He seems to direct his ghostly copies in the second image, aiming them at their targets.

And finally, the Kang facsimiles fire their energy blasts at the unsuspecting denizens of the Quantum Realm.

A Few Words on Kang

Despite Ant-Man 3’s critical performance, one element from the film on which most seemed to agree was Kang being a great villain.

However, as most are surely aware by this point, Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang, has found himself in very hot water as of late, facing charges of assault. Setting aside any questions about his potential crime, Marvel Studios has a sticky situation on its hands as it was building the next two phases of the MCU essentially around Majors’ character.

It seems probable that if Majors’ situation continues, Marvel will recast the role. In fairness though, there’s nothing about the character that couldn’t be adapted to another actor’s talents. Perhaps any potential replacement would do an even better job. It all remains to be seen. Marvel has also not made any decisions on this matter as of yet.

Kang’s ghost-summoning ability wasn’t the only thing about the character left on the cutting room floor. The studio actually excised quite a bit of his backstory from Quantumania, with writer Jeff Loveness indicating that some of that would be saved for an Avengers movie.

Additionally, in other pieces of early concept art, Kang the Conqueror appeared even more menacing than he did in the actual film.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently still playing in theaters and is set to hit digital on Tuesday, April 18. No word on a Disney+ release date, however.