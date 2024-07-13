With the Nintendo Switch 2 expected to be released within the next year or so, fans are avidly awaiting news on when a new Animal Crossing sequel will be announced for the upcoming console.

While always a popular Nintendo franchise, the series' player base reached astronomical heights when Animal Crossing: New Horizons scaled the Switch sales charts to become the console's second-highest-selling game ever.

Even after a year and a half of free updates and a robust DLC in Happy Home Paradise though, fans were still left wanting more.

When Will a New Animal Crossing Release?

Nintendo

Although a new Animal Crossing game has yet to be officially confirmed by Nintendo, New Horizons' staggering sales performances undoubtedly mean that a sequel is on the way.

But when could it be released?

The earliest opportunity could be as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is currently expected to hit store shelves in early 2025. As the lineup of games has yet to be announced for the Switch successor, there is always the chance that it could kick off the console's initial roster of games to give the console a major sales boost.

However, looking back at the franchise's past release windows suggests that this may not be the case. From the original Animal Crossing on the GameCube up to the 3DS' Animal Crossing: New Leaf, release windows were fairly consistent with a span of around three to five years between games.

This changed drastically with Animal Crossing: New Horizons though, which came a whopping eight years after its predecessor. It wasn't even as if the development team took a break during this time, as game director Aya Kyogoku revealed that New Horizons started development shortly after New Leaf's release in 2012.

Nintendo

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa recently told shareholders in a Q&A held on July 5 that "it is inevitable that software development takes longer" with advancements in hardware, which means there's a chance that the gap between New Horizons and the new Animal Crossing game could be even longer.

It is not all doom and gloom though, as Furukawa assured that he feels the company is "succeeding in our efforts to shorten development cycles, for example by steadily improving the development environment following the release of the hardware."

Therefore, it seems unlikely that a New Horizons sequel will be ready in time for the console's launch, but these comments could hint that a new installment will not exceed the wait time that fans have experienced in the past.

One rumor from X user NWeedle suggested that the new Animal Crossing could come to the Switch 2 later on its lifecycle in 2026, though these claims have yet to be substantiated.

While this is certainly possible if Nintendo is pooling more resources into the new Animal Crossing's development due to New Horizons' success, don't be surprised if the game does not hit that window.

If past precedent with the jump from New Leaf to New Horizons is anything to go by, a release in 2028 may be on the cards if development on the sequel progresses similarly to its prior installment.

[ Nintendo Switch 2: Release, Leaks and Everything We Know ]

What New Features Will Animal Crossing Have on Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo

Despite New Horizons adding so much to the Animal Crossing series including crafting, cooking, terraforming, and more, it still feels as though the franchise has plenty of potential for additional features and mechanics.

If the aforementioned rumor is to be believed, players can expect a return to city life with the advent of a bustling metropolis with tall buildings and a mall filled with stores, one of which the player can make their own.

Even if this idea does not come to fruition in this exact manner though, it seems that enhanced customization seems to be the next step forward for a new Animal Crossing sequel. Happy Home Designer and Happy Home Paradise allowed players to design and decorate buildings like hospitals, restaurants, and schools.

Perhaps the next installment could further integrate these features into the base game, giving more control over the look of establishments added to players' worlds.

Another majorly requested addition is the return of Nintendo-themed items. Furniture and costumes from the Super Mario series were finally added to New Horizons in March 2021, which was a welcome addition. However, this left out several other items from Nintendo's franchises that were previously introduced in New Leaf.

Sure, it would be great to get more items based on everyone's favorite plumber, maybe to tie in with a release like Mario Kart 9, but that still leaves beloved series like The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and Pokémon by the wayside.

A new Animal Crossing could even tie into upcoming movies from Nintendo, allowing for some cross-promotion that provides in-game goodies or special events for players to mess around with.

Hopefully, when the new Animal Crossing sequel finally does arrive, it'll deliver on all these expectations and more.

