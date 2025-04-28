Andor Season 2 Says Goodbye to Fan-Favorite Character

Episode 3 of Andor Season 2 included the death of a beloved series character.

Titled "Harvest," the third episode of Andor's final season follows the events of an Imperial raid on Mina-Rau, where Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) is ultimately shot and killed. But his final act of sacrifice, coupled with his actions throughout Andor Season 1, has fans reflecting on his significance and whether he's the true hero of this Star Wars Disney+ show.

Lucasfilm

Throughout the first three episodes of Andor Season 2, the Imperials had been closing in on the Rebels on their once-safe haven of Mina-Rau. But it's during the raid that Brasso selflessly exposes his allegiance and willingly becomes a target for arrest by accusing the farmers of exploitation to deflect attention away from their Rebel support.

Lucasfilm

When Cassian arrives and destroys the Imperial transports, sparking a firefight, Brasso escapes on a speeder to help his friends, only to be shot by blaster fire. A devastated Cassian is forced to leave his friend's body in order to save the remainder of the Ferrix crew (check out Andor Season 2's 15 confirmed Star Wars characters here).

Lucasfilm

While Brasso's act of sacrifice makes him a hero, his efforts to shield others are nothing new. Since he was first introduced in Andor Season 1, Brasso has continually protected those around him regardless of the risks to himself from sabotaging a ship to help Cassian escape Ferrix to looking after Maarva and B2EMO during Cassian's absence to doing all he could to try and warn Wilmon ahead of the raid.

He was also the one who carried Maarva's funerary stone down Rix Road during the Andor Season 1 finale, which culminated in that pivotal, revolutionary riot.

Why Brasso's Season 2 Goodbye Is a Huge Loss For Andor

While Brasso may not have enjoyed the same amount of screentime as Cassian, Bix, Mon Mothma, or Luthen, his actions, loyalty, and selflessness are the beating heart behind Andor. And, now that he's gone, the values and human decency he brought to the show will likely be noticeable.

Moving forward into Andor Season 2's next bloc of episodes, it will be interesting to see if Cassian, Bix, and Wilmon find ways to reference and further embody Brasso's qualities and honor his heroism.

There's also the question of who will be next since Star Wars fans know Cassian is the only one from Ferrix that fans see in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Episodes 4-6 of Andor Season 2 debut on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.