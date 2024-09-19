Agatha Harkness herself, played by Kathryn Hahn, just got naked in Agatha All Along's very first episode.

The show, whose first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+, follows the story of Agatha following her magical imprisonment in Westview at the end of WandaVision––a broken state she has been trapped in for three years.

In the first episode, Agatha finally breaks free of the false reality she has lived in mentally for years. Though, to her surprise, she finds herself naked in her living room.

It does not take long for Agatha, butt naked, to run out of her house, straight to her neighbor Herb, demanding to be caught up with everything.

Here's Why Harkness Got Naked in Agatha All Along

Disney

The showrunner behind Agatha All Along has the perfect answer as to why Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness gets completely naked in the first episode of the Disney+ series.

While not referencing the naked scene specifically, The GATE spoke with showrunner Jac Schaeffer about Agatha's big rebirth in the premiere episode, where the filmmaker addressed the character stripping down through various outfits in the morgue.

"It's the peeling back of the layers of Agatha," Schaeffer explained, adding that "over the course of the show, you get that emotionally:"

"That sequence in Episode 1 where she sort of strips down... It's the peeling back of the layers of Agatha. And so to sort externalize that and also have it be so fun because it's all the looks you recognize from 'WandaVision,' but that is very much what Katherine [Hahn] and I and Marvel wanted to do with the show is peed back the layers of Agatha. And so, in the pilot you see that physicalized and then over the course of the show, you get that emotionally."

While Schaeffer does not mention Agatha's outdoor nude trip, those same ideas fit perfectly within those parameters and gives context as to why that scene exists.

Speaking to ExtraTV, Kathryn Hahn further clarified that the nude scene, which "[she] pitched," was all about "[getting] to the bottom of this person:"

"I pitched it. [laughs] I don't know what that says about me. I thought if we're going to start to get to the bottom of this person, let's start with brass tacks.

Exploring Agatha Harkness' Character on a Deeper Level

it is certainly going to surprise people when they see that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness gets a nude scene in Agatha All Along, a Disney+ Marvel Studios project, no less.

However, it seems that everyone involved has really thought about how they want to explore the character, and the inclusion of the sequence fits right in.

People loved what little they saw of Agatha in WandaVision, so pulling her apart and exploring the villain's many layers will be exciting for so many fans.

After all, Loki, the last villain-focused project, is one of the most praised MCU Disney+ projects to date. Exploring the villains is not a bad way to go.

As exciting as exploring Agatha herself is, many fans are wondering if the fate of Wanda Maximoff may be further elaborated. The duo is intrinsically linked after the events of WandaVision (and that kiss that never happened), as is the involvement of Wanda's probable son, so more intel there would make perfect sense.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.