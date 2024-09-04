WandaVision Creator Confirms Agatha Wanted to Kiss Wanda During Finale

Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision, confirmed that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha considered killing Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda in Episode 9.

Agatha All Along is set to continue the events of Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series, WandaVision, including Wanda trapping Agatha in her "Agnes" persona, leaving her powerless and trapped in Westview.

However, Joe Locke's "Teen" character is set to break her out and bring together a group of witches, including MCU newcomer Aubrey Plaza, on a perilous journey down The Witches' Road.

Before the events of Agatha All Along take place, fans should expect plenty of connections to WandaVision, as seen by references to the Scarlet Witch.

Agatha Wanted To Kiss Wanda in WandaVision

WandaVision

During an interview with SFX Magazine, WandaVision creator and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that Agatha "want[ed] to kiss" Wanda in the finale.

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda battled Agatha Harkness while simultaneously fighting an alternate version of Vision, leading to a dramatic clash of magic.

Schaeffer explained that in that scene, she was "most excited" about the mixed emotions Agatha has toward Wanda at the moment, wanting to "kiss" or "destroy" her:

"What got me the most excited was right at the end [of WandaVision], when she finally faces off with Wanda. Does she want to destroy Wanda? Does she want to be best friends with Wanda? Does she want to braid Wanda’s hair? Does she want to kiss Wanda? Does she want to go on a rampage with Wanda? Yes to all, and that was fascinating to me."

While Wanda's future in the MCU is unclear, Kathryn Hahn confirmed that "nothing has been resolved" between the two witches.

In addition, Hahn teased Wanda's presence being felt in the series, even if she doesn't physically appear, "she is definitely in the ether:"

"Like a final chord on a story has not been hit. Nothing has been resolved. And because it was Wanda that has put Agatha in this position, she is definitely in the ether, I’d say."

This begs the question of what role Wanda could play in Agatha All Along and when she'll make her grand re-entrance to the MCU after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Will Wanda Return in Agatha All Along?

Wanda Maximoff's return in Agatha All Along is highly anticipated, though it's not confirmed.

There's no doubt the series will have a significant connection to Wanda. The storyline will revolve around Agatha's quest to regain her lost powers, potentially even involving Wanda's resurrection.

The trailers hint at Wanda being found dead, possibly leading to speculation that the series might explore her return in some form.

Additionally, the presence of (what fans assume is) Billy/Wiccan, Wanda's son, further suggests a narrative link to Wanda's fate.

While Wanda’s exact role remains uncertain, it seems likely that her character will be involved in some capacity, whether through direct appearance or significant impact on the plot.

Agatha All Along begins its run on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18 with a two-episode premiere.