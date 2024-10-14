In the latest look at Agatha All Along, a curious shot of a mysterious person was shown.

With Agatha All Along now roughly halfway through its season, things have begun to look grim for Agatha Harkness and her coven. One could say that they have a sinking feeling about what is to come.

But a brand-new trailer might hold some answers for the series’ upcoming episodes, whilst simultaneously creating yet more questions.

Who Was That Trench-Coated Man?

Marvel Television

A fresh look at Agatha All Along, dubbed the show’s mid-season trailer, was released by Marvel on Monday, October 14, and it’s chock full of intriguing, spoilery details.

One of the biggest mysteries teased in the trailer is a single shot at the 51-second mark of a mysterious person, viewed from the back, wearing what looks to be a trench coat and hat.

Now, it is currently completely unknown who this individual is, but that has not stopped fans from guessing, theorizing, and crafting explanations about their identity.

Could it be Mephisto? For the uninitiated, Mephisto is, for all intents and purposes, Marvel’s version of Satan. He certainly looks the part too, with crimson red skin and a general sinister air.

The Lord of the Underworld was name-dropped in Agatha All Along’s third episode, "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials" as Jen Kale revealed that Agatha once handed over her own son to Mephisto himself.

If his name sounds familiar, it is likely because while WandaVision was doling out weekly episodes back in 2021, fans could not help themselves in connecting much of the show’s major events to Mephisto. Ultimately, he did not appear in WandaVision, a fact that left many disappointed.

Might the MCU be looking to provide a long-awaited payoff to all those Mephisto enthusiasts from three-and-a-half years ago? Well, it is worth noting that rumor has it Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen is attached to play the character in certain Marvel projects. But it is not confirmed that Agatha All Along is one of them.

Another theory posits that it’s Vision in the trench coat. More specifically, the rebuilt White Vision from the latter WandaVision episodes who was last seen flying off to parts unknown, presumably on an adventure (or Vision Quest) to find himself.

Given original Vision’s connection to Billy Maximoff, and factoring in that Billy has now been confirmed through Agatha’s marketing to be the true identity of Teen (Joe Locke), perhaps Vision has been drawn back to Westview by the emergence of his son’s supernatural powers.

Other guesses, which can be very quickly ruled out, are Michael Chiklis’ Ben Grimm from the 2005 Fantastic Four movie who once wore a trench coat and fedora (surely, a Reed Richards-level stretch), and the shadowy "Stranger" character from the closing scenes of 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Not even the Multiverse Saga could make those suggestions fly.

Whoever this mysterious player may be, he already feels akin to WandaVision’s infamous Beekeeper from its second episode. Hopefully, a more narratively satisfying answer is provided for the face behind Mr. (or Mrs.) Trench Coat.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along drops new episodes on Wednesdays, with the next one arriving on Wednesday, October 16.