Agatha All Along Episode 3 is inching closer to its Disney+ debut, leading many to seek out all information possible on its release date, time, and story details.

The MCU returned with flair behind Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness after her debut in 2021's WandaVision. While Agatha All Along does not exactly serve as WandaVision Season 2, it plays the role of a sequel series as the leading witch's story directly follows her time in the MCU's first Disney+ series.

The Agatha series features a laundry list of A-list stars exploring Westview together, setting Agatha up for a dangerous journey on the way to getting her powers back.

Marvel Studios

After the first two episodes of Agatha All Along hit Disney+ on September 18, Episode 3 is set to debut on Wednesday, September 25. The new episode will be available for fans to view starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The full release schedule for the rest of Agatha All Along can be seen below:

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 25, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 4 — Wednesday, October 2, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 9, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 6 — Wednesday, October 16, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 23, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 30, 6 p.m. PT

Episode 9 — Wednesday, October 30, 6 p.m. PT

Agatha Episode 3 Plot & Story Expectations

Based on multiple interviews, reviews, and pieces of marketing material, some details about Agatha All Along Episode 3 have made their way online.

A picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing the upcoming release schedule used different text fonts for each episode, with Episode 3 being written in cursive. This has led fans to believe the next episode will potentially see the scene teased in trailers with Agatha and the other witches dressed up in fancy outfits.

Additionally, showrunner Jac Schaffer spoke with The Wrap about the upcoming episodes and what to expect in the story.

When asked about the mystery behind Joe Locke's Teen, she explained how "the Marvel mystery" is the fun part of the story, hoping it "unfurls in a way that is satisfying" for the fans:

"The mystery was the thing. Obviously there is the Marvel mystery, and that is fun, and that is a lot why people will probably be showing up — certainly Marvel fans — and that’s great, and I’m thrilled for that, and I hope that the mystery unfurls in a way that is satisfying to them."

She also teased the backstory behind Teen and the mystery of his name, noting that Agatha is "hiding from the other witches that he has a sigil:"

"What does she know? What does she not know? And the fact that as she goes around, she’s hiding from the other witches that he has a sigil. She doesn’t let them see his sigil. So that’s what I find provocative, and that is what motivates it, is that Agatha is the first to know any secret. Agatha is always holding things back."

Additionally, Variety's review set fans up for some exciting developments, including "a '70s recording studio straight out of Daisy Jones & the Six" coming in one of the next episodes"

"Even when the mechanics of its story aren’t entirely clear to the audience, 'Agatha All Along' is never less than thoroughly enjoyable. There’s a sense of fun, not to mention consistent episodic structure, in the coven’s journey down the Road, punctuated by Agatha’s tantrums and waystations set-designed to the gills. (After the beach house, the second stop is a '70s recording studio straight out of 'Daisy Jones & the Six.')"

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Episode 3 will be available to stream on September 25.