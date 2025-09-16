2XKO: All 3 Arcane Characters Playable In Game (And 6 That Should Be)

With the release of the 2XKO beta, several Arcane characters have a new look as they join the playable roster. The free-to-play fighting game from developer Riot Games is finally here, offering fans a new way to interact with the expansive world of Runeterra (the fictional realm in which the League of Legends franchise takes place).

This comes not too long after Netflix's Arcane opened the door to the canon of Riot's online MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) to millions of newcomers with its stylish animated action. Now, with 2XKO playable on PC, the Arcane faithful have yet another way to interact with these characters—this time in a genre some may be more inclined to try.

Thus far, only nine characters are available on the 2XKO roster, but there has been a promise of more (like how Marvel Rivals has done its online rollout). Only three of these characters appeared in the hit Arcane series, but they are three of the biggest names from the acclaimed streaming epic.

Every Arcane Character Currently in 2XKO

Jinx

Riot Games

Jinx (along with her in-universe sister, Vi) led the Arcane story for both seasons. Born Powder of Zaun, Jinx is a mentally unstable criminal mastermind specializing in disrupting the lives of those living the good life in the sprawling city of Piltover.

She arrives in 2XKO as one of its early projectile specialists, coming with her iconic Hextech gun and her shark-shaped Fishbones rocket launcher (both of which are featured prominently in the Arcane series).

Seeing as Jinx's fate has been one of the biggest questions coming out of Arcane Season 2, the new 2D fighter offers fans who have not taken the League deep-dive a chance to hang around the character a bit more after what seems like her timely demise that closed the show's epic second and final season.

Vi

Riot Games

If there was one Arcane character ready-made for a 2D fighting game, Vi is it. The brooding brawler (played by Hailee Steinfeld in the Netflix animated series) arrives on the scene as one of 2XKO's beta characters alongside her sister, Jinx.

Vi is a Zuanite revolutionary and vigilante who leads an effort to have the undercity and the great Piltover live together in one united community. Her efforts are ultimately for naught, but that did not stop her from trying.

In 2XKO, Vi's moveset is shouldered mainly by her gargantuan Hextech gauntlets (as seen in both seasons of Arcane). Similar to the animated streaming series, Vi is seasoned in hand-to-hand combat, making her one to watch in any street fight—like the ones featured in 2XKO.

Ekko

Riot Games

The only other Arcane character on the 2XKO roster at launch is Ekko. In the show, Ekko is one of the children who grew up in The Lanes alongside Vi and Jinx. However, as they all grew up, he ended up on the opposite side of the war from those he once held close.

As Ekko becomes a fierce warrior of the Firelight clan, he eventually comes across the power to rewind time in short bursts, something he has done in League of Legends since he was first introduced.

That time rewind ability hits the battlefield in a new way in 2XKO, as he can leave echoes of himself across the stage and snap back to them to catch an opponent off-guard.

Every Arcane Character That Should Be Added to 2XKO

Jayce

Netflix

Of all the Arcane main characters, it is honestly a bit surprising Jayce is not on its roster yet. The Zaunite inventor is the one behind the creation of Hextech and one of the most popular heroes from the League of Legends world.

His 2XKO kit could feature the massive hammer he is known for using in League and various Hextech inventions, making him a mix of a projectile and hand-to-hand-based character.

Ambessa

Riot Games

Ambessa is one of the few original characters invented for Netflix's Arcane series. She has since come to League of Legends, bringing her military might to the world of highly competitive multiplayer action.

In the hit streaming series, Ambessa is a hulking military general from the Noxus known for her prowess in hand-to-hand combat. She could be a unique addition to the 2XKO roster, using some of the Noxian fighting style (which prominently features a series of grabs and holds) seen in Arcane to become one of the game's first true grapplers.

Warwick

Riot Games

Who wouldn't love playing a fighting game as a big beefed-up werewolf? Warwick (the shimmer-fuelled, terrifying alter ego of Vi and Jinx's adopted father, Vander) is a wolf-like creature created by the villainous Singed, sent to hunt down Jinx and Vi in the wake of Arcane Season 1.

His potential 2XKO kit sort of builds itself. Werewolf (or wolf-like) characters have been a staple of fighting games for decades, with the likes of Kuma from Tekken and Sabrewulf from Killer Instinct paving the path for someone like Warwick to shine in Riot's new fighter.

Singed

Netflix

Singed might sound like an unorthodox pick for a potential 2XKO roster spot, but she could work. The Zaunite scientist is best known in Arcane for being the twisted mind behind the mind-altering drug shimmer and helping the villainous Silco craft his army of underdwellers.

In League of Legends, Singed's moveset is primarily based on creating noxious clouds to deter opponents, combined with various magic attacks. Perhaps in 2XKO, he could use his shimmer-driven endeavors to put poisonous patches on the battlefield while using his fists to close in and deal damage on top of that.

Heimerdinger

Netflix

Another big League character who played a significant role in Arcane was the adorable and brilliant Heimerdinger. The mustachioed Yordle inventor was once on the Piltover high council, before going into hiding after Jinx's attack on the governing body that ended Arcane Season 1.

Looking at the character, one may wonder how someone so small could work in a fighting game. Luckily, Riot is ready to answer that question. The first fighter being added to 2XKO will be fellow Yordle Teemo. Heimerdinger could bring a fun twist to the fighting game roster, using his abilities as an inventor to take down opponents, crafting various devices to stymie foes.

Caitlyn

Netflix

If Riot Games wants to win over Arcane fans even more, the studio would be bright to look the way of Piltover enforcer Caitlyn Kiramman. Born the daughter of two Piltover nobles, Caitlyn would go on to join the military police known as the Enforcers, where she would meet her eventual love interest, Vi, in Arcane.

Just like her League of Legends counterpart, Caitlyn in 2XKO could be largely projectile-based, using her iconic long-range rifle in the same way that someone like Jinx uses her various armaments in the 2025 fighting game.