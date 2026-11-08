'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2' Villain Is Finally Delivering on the Promise of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 3

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will expand its villain roster when it returns to Disney+ on January 13, 2027. One of the major antagonists in that lineup will finally deliver on a promise made by Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 3, which never came to fruition. The Amazing Spider-Man series was built to run well past a trilogy, with Sony even dating a fourth installment at one point, but Andrew Garfield sadly never got his third movie. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 remains one of the most visually stunning Spider-Man films ever put on screen, but its underwhelming story sank the third film, and with it the chance to fully flesh out one of the iconic villains it introduced.

Marvel Animation confirmed the introduction of iconic Spider-Man villain Rhino in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 with a poster at D23 in August. The artwork features Doctor Octopus, Lizard, and Rhino, confirming the horn-head as one of the season's major antagonists. Exclusive footage screened at the event showed Rhino charging at Spider-Man, all but guaranteeing the two will duke it out.

The season is shaping up to be a crowded one, with Gwen Stacy and Eddie Brock also joining the fray and Charlie Cox's Daredevil returning. Marvel Animation's take on Rhino also boasts a comic-accurate design, a sharp turn from the mechanical armor that Sony used in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the mutated creature Kraven the Hunter served up.

Marvel Animation

A bigger Rhino role in Season 2 was always expected after Mikhail Sytsevich featured in Season 1's prison break, where Mila Masaryk used him as bait during her fight with Spider-Man. Although Peter saved Sytsevich's life in that scene, he still swore revenge against the web-head, and Season 2 is set to settle that score as he finally suits up as the Rhino.

The character's expanded role was further confirmed when Hasbro unveiled a Marvel Legends two-pack featuring him and Spider-Man at New York Comic Con in October. Hasbro and most toy lines typically focus on a film or show's most important characters, a sign of just how central Rhino will be. This delivers on the villain showdown fans were promised in The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Rhino Was Meant to Be a Major Villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Sony Pictures

The 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 bookended its story with Paul Giamatti's Aleksei Sytsevich. He appeared in the opening truck heist and returned for the final scene inside a massive mechanical Rhino suit, squaring off against Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man before the screen cut to black.

That ending was never meant to be the end for the villain. It was the beginning of something much bigger. Giamatti confirmed in 2013 that he would return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and director Marc Webb made clear that Rhino's role in the second film was only an appetizer, positioning the horn-head as a significant villain for the follow-up.

A scene inside Oscorp's Special Projects vault teased equipment for Doctor Octopus, Vulture, and Rhino, with Webb later admitting he forced in a Mysterio mask simply because he thought it looked cool. Meanwhile, Michael Massee's mysterious Gustav Fiers, known to comic readers as The Gentleman, loomed in the shadows. Sony dated The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for June 10, 2016, but later moved it to 2018, and lined up Drew Goddard to direct a Sinister Six spin-off for November 11, 2016.

Speaking with Den of Geek (via The Playlist) in 2017, Webb opened up about those scrapped plans, confirming that Chris Cooper's Norman Osborn would have been "brought back to life" to lead the Sinister Six against Andrew Garfield's Spidey:

"Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six. They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted… Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin. We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman."

Webb also explained that Osborn would have served as the team's leader, and that the filmmakers even discussed bringing in Vulture:

"Well, that was going to be the main villain. He was going to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We had talked about Vulture a little bit too, actually." Webb admitted the team got ahead of itself, conceding they were "maybe thinking too far ahead" when they packed the second film with those teases.

Those plans ultimately collapsed after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 underwhelmed. Its $709 million worldwide gross was the lowest of Sony's five Spider-Man films at the time, and critics were no kinder. The infamous late-2014 Sony hack exposed further internal doubts about the franchise, and the studio struck its landmark deal with Marvel Studios in February 2015. Tom Holland took over the role, and the rest is history.