Sony's Cancelled Sinister Six Movie Had 1 Insane Spider-Man Scene (Confirmed)

The canceled Sinister Six movie had a crazy scene with Spider-Man that no fan would have ever expected to see.

Long before Sony Pictures decided to share the Spider-Man film rights with Marvel Studios, the company had extensive plans not only for the iconic character but also his cast of colorful villains. They had made sure that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 would introduce a handful of baddies, who could then go on to star in sequels and their own spin-off films.

The 2014 Andrew Garfield-led project did successfully introduce and tease a crazy amount of bad guys: Vulture, Rhino, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro, just to name a few.

The goal was to have all of these villains team up for a Sinister Six film. The studio even had screenwriter Drew Goddard work up a draft. Turns out, the now-canceled movie could have ended up being quite the unique affair.

Spider-Man Would Have Ridden What Now?

Marvel Comics

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, is now available worldwide, and it describes a crazy scene with Spider-Man in Sony Pictures' canceled Sinister Six movie.

The book revealed, "By the end of 2014, [Drew Goddard] had a draft that took Spider-Man and his villains to the Savage Land, where Spider-Man would ride a T-Rex."

While it was previously known that the Savage Land featured in the film, no one knew it would have included a scene with Peter Parker, the boy from Queens, riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Marvel Comics

The proposed Sinister Six film would have also involved breaches in the space-time continuum and had sequences in Paris, London, and the aforementioned Savage Land.

According to emails leaked during the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, the Sinister line-up would have included Doctor Octopus, The Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, The Black Cat, and possibly Spider-Man himself.

Matt Damon and Matthew McConaughey were considered for Doc Ock, while Goddard wanted Tom Hardy as Sandman (who would have rampaged through skyscrapers in London). Sony also wanted to have parts for actors like Idris Elba, Francis McDormand, Bryan Cranston, and Jackie Chan.

But who exactly would everyone be going up against? A little unknown alien monster named Gog, who Doc Ock would be looking to free from a parallel dimension to recruit him into his Sinister Six.

The Savage Land That Never Was

While fans will likely never see that version of Sinister Six, a project under the same label is still possible. After all, Sony Pictures specifically avoided having six villains team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home so that they could save the trademark name for use down the line.

While audiences know some details about Drew Goddard’s script, it’s unclear which Spider-Man would have shown up. While it probably would have been Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker at first, after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, that detail became less certain.

Nowadays, if anything with the Sinister Six does happen, it’ll likely include Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, given the successful relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

As for the Savage Land itself, it’s only a matter of time before it properly appears on screen. While many might have missed it, the mystical land did get a brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The prehistoric haven does have heavy ties to the X-Men, so perhaps Marvel Studios will look to explore the setting once they start pumping out more stories focusing on those iconic mutants that fans are waiting for.