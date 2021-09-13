Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield Still Hopeful About Sinister Six Movie

With rumors about his potential return as the webslinger swirling more and more by the day, a lot of attention is being directed at former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.

Rumblings have suggested that Garfield is set to star alongside current wallcrawler Tom Holland and fellow Spidey veteran Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A supposedly leaked photo may have indicated that Garfield was indeed involved, which was only supported by Sony Pictures' actions toward the leaked material.

Despite the growing evidence, Andrew Garfield has continuously denied any involvement in Spider-Man's next multiversal adventure.

While fans wait for official confirmation of Garfield's return, the actor has been spending his time reminiscing on his "beautiful" tenure as Peter Parker during The Amazing Spider-Man films.

One project that Garfield never got to be a part of was a Drew Goddard-directed Sinister Six film, which would have pitted Spidey against an array of his greatest foes. Now, Garfield has commented about the Sony Spider-Man project that never got to see the light of day...

Andrew Garfield Still Hopes for the Sinister Six

Marvel

In an interview with Collider, Andrew Garfield opened up about the canceled Sinister Six project originally headed by director Drew Goddard.

Although he was unsure "how close it got" to being made, the few meetings Garfield did have about the film were "really exciting."

Garfield had much praise for Goddard, saying that he "loved his vision:"

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I've got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he's made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he's so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life."

After the interviewer mentioned his disappointment with Goddard not getting the opportunity to see the project through, Garfield expressed his personal hopes that the director would get the chance to do the film "one day:"

"It would have been cool. Maybe one day he'll get to do it, but it would've been cool."

Has Sony Already Adapted the Sinister Six?

The Sinister Six film would have been incredibly exciting for Sony Pictures to explore, putting more emphasis on Spidey's rogue's gallery.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 directly teed up the arrival of the famous group of Spider-Man-related adversaries in its final moments, though this tease never amounted to anything tangible. Goddard interestingly hoped to create a more redemptive story for the villains, which would definitely have made for a unique direction for the team-up.

Garfield's sentiments are similar to Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch's own comments about the prospects of a Sinister Six film, so perhaps there is a bit more to the Spider-Man actor's hopes.

So, will Marvel or Sony ever get around to the Sinister Six? Well, they might have already done so.

The Sinister Six were sneakily included in the animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, comprised of an eclectic crew of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Tombstone, Scorpion, Prowler, and Kingpin.

If rumors are to be believed, Spider-Man: No Way Home may also be adopting its own version of the Sinister Six. With Alfred Molina's Doc-Ock and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin all but confirmed, many fans are hoping to see the remaining members round out the roster. Hints of Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard all appear in the trailer, so perhaps Marvel Studios will finally bring the group into live-action.

Fans will have to wait to see if there's a new incarnation of the villainous group of evildoers around the corner when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.