Young Sheldon Season 8: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Young Sheldon Season 7 is nearing its end, leaving many to wonder if more episodes of the show in the form of a Season 8 will ever be released.

For over half a decade, Chuck Lorre's Young Sheldon has given viewers an inside look at the backstory of one of The Big Bang Theory's chief characters, Sheldon Cooper.

Thus far, Season 7 has included many key moments leading up to Sheldon's ultimate decision to leave Texas and move to Pasadena, California, where The Big Bang Theory takes place years later.

Can Fans Expect Young Sheldon Season 8?

Young Sheldon

It was already confirmed Season 7 of Young Sheldon would be its last, and that still stands. This means that Season 8 will not happen and no more episodes of the show will be released after Season 7 is over.

As previously mentioned, Season 7 is directly leading to when Sheldon moves to Pasadena to go to the California Institute of Technology (better known as Caltech).

Therefore, Sheldon's life could continue to be explored in further seasons, but Young Sheldon did not just center around the title character, but his family as well. So, Season 8 would not necessarily fit the same format the rest of the show followed.

Young Sheldon executive producer Steve Holland addressed why the show will be ending after Season 7 on February 13.

As shared by Deadline, Holland stated that "certain things" come up "in Sheldon's life" when he is 14 years old (which he is in Season 7), and that, ultimately, he and the other executives felt it was "the right time to end it strong:"

"There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14. We started talking about the future of show, and what it looked like. Th and is is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong while it was on top."

The show's main star, Iain Armitage, also playfully discussed it coming to an end, joking that he is "tall and cool and [looks] like Jim [Parsons] now:"

"Can’t we just leave it at I’m tall and cool and I look like Jim [Parsons] now?"

Will There Be More Big Bang Spin-offs?

Although Young Sheldon will be ending after Season 7, fans of the series will be glad to know that there are still plans for at least one more spin-off to be released in the future centered around Georgie and Mandy.

Deadline reported in March that CBS officially gave the green light to executives to begin developing the new comedy show, which will see stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their roles as the title characters.

The same producing team that took on Young Sheldon (Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland) will also be behind the new Georgie and Mandy-focused show and will center around the two lovebirds as they raise their own new family in Texas.

It is important to note that, since Jordan and Osment are reprising their roles, other actors who have appeared in Young Sheldon could make guest appearances.

This new show will not be the same as Season 8 of Young Sheldon since Sheldon will likely not be a part of it, but it could still further the story of the rest of his family.

The next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 will be released on Thursday, April 25, followed by a one-hour-long season (and series) finale on May 16.