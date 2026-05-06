Will Trent Season 4 Confirms Angie & Her Husband’s Fate Following Wild Finale Ending

Will Trent Season 4, Episode 18 (the finale) confirmed the fate of Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen ) and her husband, Seth McDale (Scott Foley), after she finally went into labor following a season-long pregnancy arc. ABC and Hulu's crime drama series introduced Seth as a confident, down-to-earth doctor at a local Atlanta Hospital who became Angie's love interest and eventual husband, putting an end to the complicated on-again, off-again relationship with Will Trent.

Angie and Seth's relationship progressed seriously throughout Season 4, leading to their impromptu wedding and Angie becoming pregnant with Seth's child. Will Trent's Season 4 finale saw Angie going into labor amid the team's intense investigation into a kidnapping tied to a larger sex trafficking ring that Faith Mitchell had been looking into earlier this season.

Does Angie Die In 'Will Trent' Season 4 Finale? Her Fate Is More Heartbreaking Than Fans Realize

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After learning that Angie was in labor, she and Seth rushed to the hospital in a joyful but tense moment, with both of them preparing to welcome their baby girl. Angie and Seth agreed on a name for the baby, naming their daughter Edith.

However, a reckless driver crashed their car at an intersection, hitting the passenger side hard. The crash left both Angie and Seth injured, but Will Trent's Season 4 finale confirmed that Angie and the unborn baby survived.

Angie, though, required surgery due to her injuries and the expectation that the baby needed to be delivered immediately following the crash. Amid the chaos, Seth stayed calm, called 9-1-1, and helped get Angie safely into the hospital.

However, Angie has suffered enough trauma in her life throughout her stint in Will Trent, and almost losing her baby right when she was about to go into labor is right up there in her worst experiences (including being arrested by Will at the end of Will Trent Season 2).

While she survived, her fate was more heartbreaking than fans realize: Angie lost a chance at a happy ending and would need to start over while caring for her daughter and ensuring her daughter's bright future.

But Does Angie's Husband Die in Will Trent Season 4? 'He Was a Good Man'

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While Angie and her baby, Edie, survived following the car crash, the same couldn't be said for Seth. The crash confirmed that Seth was also injured, but the extent of his injuries was initially unknown. Seth initially appeared okay, staying calm amid the chaos while also calling 9-1-1 to prepare the Operating Room (OR) for Angie's surgery.

However, tragedy struck when he arrived in the hospital. Seth, who was clearly running on adrenaline, lifted his shirt to reveal severe bruising. He would then start coughing up blood and collapse from internal bleeding. The final shot of Seth showed him unconscious on the floor.

After the surgery, Angie was shown holding Seth's ring, confirming his death. Will, who took over father duties to help Angie, later spoke to the newborn to tell her that her "father was a good man." He also promised to be there for both of them no matter what.

The heartbreaking twist not only shattered Angie's new family but also completely changed Will's life in an instant, as he suddenly became a father in ways he didn't expect. It also reconnected Will and Angie through co-parenting, setting up an emotionally charged Season 5 for the pair of major characters.

Seth marks the second major death in Will Trent in Season 4, following the tragic demise of Sonja Sohn's Amanda Wagner, which shattered Will and the rest of the agents and officers of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Atlanta Police Department.

Does Angie Lose the Baby in Will Trent Season 4?

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No, Angie didn't lose the baby in Will Trent Season 4. Instead, she successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl despite the devastating car crash that changed Angie and Will's lives in the series.

The baby, Edie (short for Edith), was born healthy and safe. While Angie did survive, losing Seth was emotionally devastating for her, and she wasn't able to recover quickly, leaving Will and Nico to care for the baby while she recuperated.

Ahead of Season 5, Edie is expected to be a major part of Will Trent's story, serving as an emotional anchor for Will and Angie's reconnection and bringing them closer together.

Is Angie Leaving Will Trent For Good? Season 4's Ending Confirms Her Immediate Future

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Will Trent Season 4's final moments confirmed that Angie recovered from her injuries and Seth's death, and that she was back as a detective with the Atlanta Police Department (read more about Angie's near-exit in Will Trent Season 2 here).

While her life has been permanently changed, Angie's return to her detective roots was an immediate sign that she would continue to become a major character in Will Trent Season 5 and beyond.

Season 4's ending confirmed that Angie, Will, Faith, Franklin, and Ormewood are working together on a new joint APD-GBI task force as they investigate a sex trafficking ring led by powerful figures in the government.

Angie's motherhood and grief will add major emotional layers to her arc in Season 5, deepening the stakes and forming a much stronger bond with Will this time around.