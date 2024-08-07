Here’s When Will Trent Season 3 Release is Expected

Will Trent Season 3 may have been previously confirmed to be on the way, but now a potential release window can be attached to it.

The crime drama officially began in 2023, with Season 2 following roughly one year later in 2024. Fans are already eagerly awaiting Season 3's release and hope that they won't have to wait too long.

ABC

The final episode of Will Trent Season 2 was released on May 21, but the show had already been renewed for Season 3 by that time.

The first two installments of Will Trent were split up, with each season released in multiple parts. However, Season 3 will apparently change that, as it has been planned that all 18 episodes will be released uninterrupted.

Filming for Season 3 hasn't officially begun just yet, but according to some rumors, cameras will begin rolling very soon.

According to The Cinemaholic, Season 3 will begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia on August 12 and won't wrap up until March 20, 2025.

This may seem like a rather long time, but Season 3 is expected to include 18 episodes, which is more than both Seasons 1 and 2, so a longer filming schedule would make sense.

A specific release date wasn't given, but, in a report from Deadline, it was stated that Will Trent would definitely be released sometime in the midseason of 2025.

For context, when television networks refer to the midseason, it is referencing a time period roughly between December and May.

Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich gave a few comments about Will Trent Season 3's release in the Deadline report, specifically mentioning January as "one of the best times to launch new shows," potentially teasing that Will Trent Season 3 could be released as early as that month:

"The opposite. We held the return of these shows till midseason so they can have truly an uninterrupted run for that season, which I think is a very powerful weapon in terms of watching our shows. And with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and all of our events that we have in December, January is one of the best times to launch new shows."

Erwich then elaborated on how Will Trent will benefit from releasing all of its episodes uninterrupted and "without repeats," which is something that neither Seasons 1 or 2 were able to do:

"So this idea of bringing back Will Trent and The Rookie and basically going without repeats, we felt was the best way to continue the strength of both of those shows."

The executive also noted how Will Trent "[performs] extremely well," and teased that it will continue running on TV "for a long time:"

"They both perform extraordinarily well, and I anticipate they’ll be on the schedule for a long time."

When Will Will Trent Season 3 Release?

Since it was confirmed that Will Trent Season 3 will be released in the mid-season of 2025, that means that it will come out sometime between January and May.

However, since Erwich made the comments about January, it is possible, and even likely, that it will come out sometime around the beginning of the year.

Season 1 began in January 2023 and Season 2 followed in February 2024, making it even more likely that Season 3 will follow suit and be released earlier in the mid-season.

Circumstances could always change, but, as of right now, fans can likely expect Will Trent Season 3 to be released around January or February 2025.

Will Trent is available to stream on Hulu.

Read more about Will Trent:

Is Angie Leaving Will Trent? Erika Christensen's Character Future Explained

Is Will Trent Autistic? The Character's Disabilities Explained

Full Cast of Will Trent Season 2 Episode 6: Guest Stars, Actors & Characters (Photos)