What Happened to Alex from Dougherty Dozen? Death Rumors Addressed by Reality Star

As the oldest kid in the Dougherty Dozen, rumors have swirled online about the death of Alex Dougherty.

The TikTok and YouTube page, Dougherty Dozen, is run by Alicia Dougherty and highlights food and lifestyle videos of this family of 13.

The Dougherty Dozen TikTok page has 6.7 million followers and their YouTube has 1.53 million subscribers.

According to their shared personal story, Alicia and Josh Dougherty have expanded their family through adoption and biological children.

Their journey began after nine years of infertility and miscarriages when they adopted Alex from foster care in June 2010, finalizing his adoption in July 2011. They now parent four biological children and seven adopted.

Did Alex Dougherty Die?

Dougherty Dozen

Rumors have rapidly spread on TikTok that Alex Dougherty died. A lot of the news was spread by the TikTok page dougherty.dozenss, posting dramatic Rest In Peace posts featuring "In Love Memory" images and even a gravestone.

These viral posts claiming that Alex's death led to an abundance of comments on his July 8 TikTok video, with many believing he had died.

However, Alex Dougherty is not dead and has responded to the rumors.

On July 18, Alex responded to a "Fly high Alex" comment with a video of him and his girlfriend in a car. The caption read, "GUESS WHOS D3AD…… im joking im not dead. Rumors are lies just remember that."

Ian Bressler commented on the post, questioning its validity: "can’t believe the are posting old drafts of him now rip alex you lived such a great life."

However, Alex responded to the comment, debunking the idea that he died:

"I’m still alive brother."

Alex turned 18 on February 7 and recently graduated from high school. Follow Alex on TikTok (@alexdoughertydozen12) and join his 329,000 followers.

