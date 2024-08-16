What Happened to Abbey from Love on the Spectrum? Speculation Explained

Love on the Spectrum fans are being led to believe that Abbey Romeo passed away after several viral TikTok videos.

Abbey, a fan-favorite from Love on the Spectrum U.S., continued to capture hearts in Season 2 of the show when her journey included a memorable trip to Africa with her boyfriend, David Issacman, whom she met in Season 1.

The couple is still (presumably) happily dating and planning future adventures with the possibility of even more screen time as one of the show's most successful couples.

What Happened to Abbey From Love on the Spectrum?

Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo has not died, and she does not seem to be in imminent danger.

To backtrack, speculation on TikTok had many fans thinking that Romeo recently passed away. This is false, as the rumors initially stem from a video by the TikTok user @jjones451.

The video is of a woman, Jordan, explaining how her friend Abbey is on a ventilator in the hospital and will soon no longer be alive. Sadly, this TikTok was misinterpreted by many, thinking that Jordan was speaking about Abbey from Love on the Spectrum.

In reality, she was speaking of Abbey Rose Olsakovsky, who tragically passed away after an asthma attack sent her into cardiac arrest. The GoFundMe page to help her family with medical expenses and funeral costs has raised over $27,400.

Abbey Romeo is seemingly in good health, posting often on her Instagram, most recently celebrating her cousin's wedding that she was attending.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

