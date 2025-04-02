Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 3 Cast: Meet the People In Netflix Series (Photos)

Love is back in the air with Netflix's third season of Love on the Spectrum U.S., bringing in a few new romantic hopefuls.

Love on the Spectrum has been a massive success, earning critical acclaim and multiple Emmy wins for its heartfelt and respectful approach to dating on the autism spectrum.

However, what truly makes the show special is its cast, whose unique personalities, journeys, and heartfelt moments create an emotional connection with audiences.

From Tanner's endearing optimism to Abbey and David's evolving love story (all from Season 2), the participants bring authenticity and charm that make the series unforgettable.

Every Main Cast Member of Love on the Spectrum Season 3 - Pictures & Names

Jennifer Cook

Returning for her third season, Jennifer Cook continues to serve as the on-camera autism expert in Love on the Spectrum. As a neurodiversity expert and author, she provides personalized guidance to the cast, adapting her approach based on each dater’s experience level.

Whether helping newcomers navigate first-time dating or offering deeper insights to returning participants, Cook remains a vital presence in the series, fostering confidence and self-discovery in the show's journey of love.

Dani Bowman

A standout presence across all three seasons of Love on the Spectrum U.S., 29-year-old Dani from Los Angeles brings her signature humor and particular taste to the show. As the founder of DaniMation, she juggles running an animation studio, traveling for events, and managing her social media, all while helping others on the autism spectrum build careers in animation.

Reflecting on her journey with Tudum, Dani credits the show with broadening her perspective on dating, realizing that her past approach to relationships may have been more limited than she once thought.

James Jones

A Love on the Spectrum favorite since Season 1, 36-year-old James from Boston has approached dating with curiosity and determination that quickly won over audiences.

Since his last appearance, he has been balancing work, fun, and the unexpected joy of being recognized by fans in public. Now returning for Season 3, James is still single eager to continue his search for love, feeling more confident than ever about what he wants in a romantic partner.

Abbey Romeo

Since Season 1, 26-year-old Abbey from Los Angeles has continued her loving relationship with David, and the two are now going on four years together.

Their bond is filled with fun, adventure, and deep understanding, whether it’s attending the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere because of their shared love of lions or David making her laugh by giving voices to her stuffed animals. In Season 2, the couple's trip to Africa was documented.

Abbey appreciates the small ways David supports her autism, from covering her ears during loud noises to embracing their unique ways of thinking, and she's already looking forward to their next big adventure: traveling to Italy.

David Isaacman

Since Season 1 (initially brought in as a part-time cast member), 30-year-old David has cherished every moment spent with Abbey, from traveling to New York for Broadway shows to celebrating his milestone birthday in the fall.

His love for animals led them to a private tour at Moorpark College's learning zoo, where they got up close with lions, tigers, and even a diamondback snake.

Diagnosed with autism at age 3, David has worked hard throughout his life, building a career in HR at Beverly Hills City Hall while also performing with the award-winning Miracle Project, an artistic passion he shares with his followers as an influencer.

Connor Tomlinson

Connor, a 25-year-old from Atlanta, has embraced his Love on the Spectrum journey as a learning experience, gaining insight into dating etiquette, from pulling out chairs to expressing gratitude after a date.

Since Season 2, he has focused on work, after splitting up with Emily, making new friends, and traveling to cities like Los Angeles, New York, and London.

Beyond the show, he shares his experiences on his YouTube channel, Car Rides With Connor, which he runs with his mom to spread awareness and foster acceptance for people on the autism spectrum.

Tanner Smith

Tanner, a 25-year-old from Clemson, South Carolina, became a fan favorite after his debut in Love on the Spectrum Season 2.

Since then, he has stayed busy with traveling, public speaking, social media content creation, and work, while also celebrating his sister's wedding and moving into a new apartment.

While he keeps his dating life private, he remains focused on meaningful conversations and finding the right connection. A devoted Christian, Tanner also shares a close bond with his mom, who continues to support him on his journey.

Adan Correa

Adan, a 27-year-old from San Diego, has appeared in Love on the Spectrum before but steps into a larger role in Season 3. He is excited for audiences to follow his journey and approaches dating with a straightforward mindset.

His bond with Dani has played a key role in shaping his perspective, reinforcing the value of authenticity in relationships. As he embraces this new chapter, Adan remains open to learning and new experiences.

Madison Marilla

Madison, a 27-year-old from Santa Rosa, CA, and Sudbury, MA, joined Love on the Spectrum inspired by the success of couples like Abbey and David. Their story gave her hope that finding love as an autistic person is possible.

In Season 3, she is eager to explore the dating world and gain new experiences. She is looking for a partner who shares her interests, values, and love for conversation.

Pari Kim

Pari, a 22-year-old from Boston, joins Love on the Spectrum in Season 3, eager to share her passions and challenge stereotypes about autism.

She embraces her love for both trains and princesses, emphasizing that interests shouldn't be limited by age or gender. This season, she is focusing on dating women, feeling that it's the best match for her.

In her free time, she enjoys trainspotting, singing, drawing, animating, and sewing doll dresses. Pari's idea of a perfect date includes gluten-free pasta, train rides, and scenic walks, all inspired by the romantic charm of Disney princess films.

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.