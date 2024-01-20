The United States (U.S.) edition of Love on the Spectrum is back for Season 2 on Netflix and is filled with a cast of singles hoping to finally find the love they deserve.

Created by Cian O'Clery, the docu-series tackles the stories of people on the autism spectrum trying to find love in the dating world.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 19.

Every Main Cast Member of Love on the Spectrum Season 2

James, 34

James

"I really would like to have someone special with whom I can share the best moments of my life."

After failing to find love in Season 1, 34-year-old James returns in Season 2 to give romance another go.

James is not a fan of bullies, especially after experiencing the worst of the worst growing up.

One of his favorite things to do is to join the fun at a Renaissance fair whenever the event is in town.

James shared in Episode 1 that he has been in 20 to 30 speed dating events after Season 1, but unfortunately, he couldn't find any matches. He also revealed that he has accounts on at least six online dating sites.

Steve, 64

Steve

"I just had this feeling that I am absolutely meant to be with somebody."

Despite being the oldest and alone for most of his life, Steve still seeks to find his life partner.

Steve is eager to learn more about the pros and cons of online dating as he prepares to take risks and embrace change.

He has a personal assistant named Shorae who also helps him in his quest for love.

While he admitted in Episode 5 that he hasn't gone on any dates since the end of Season 1, Steve pointed out that he is still looking for love despite not knowing when or how he will do so.

David, 24

David

"I'm the boy with autism who loves a girl with autism."

David is Abbey's boyfriend who shares the same passion as her toward animals and life.

The pair have been together for a year and a half. David describes Abby as "sweet as all of [his] favorite desserts."

Christine, Abbey's mother, is thankful for David's presence in her daughter's life because "she's in her safe space with him."

Abbey, 24

Abbey

"[Love] feels like I'm a princess... I feel like I'm part of the world 'cause I always wanted to be, and now I am."

Hailing from Los Angeles (L.A.), Abbey loves all things Disney and has a passion for animals. She returns to Love on the Spectrum U.S. with her new boyfriend, David, after a happy ending in Season 1.

Abbey and David are the perfect match. The pair loves animals and adventures. They have already had their fair share of romantic dates throughout L.A., such as to The Grove and The Cheesecake Factory.

Before filming Season 2, Abbey shared that she has a new job as a volunteer in a thrift store while also being able to go on her first cruise to Ensenada, Mexico.

Dani, 26

Dani

"When there's love, there is a right match, feels like the slipper fits."

Another returning cast member from Season 1 is Dani, a tenacious career woman who managed to establish her animation company when she was 11 years old.

Season 1 highlighted Dani's journey to seek love, with her looking for possible romantic interests in several locations. Dani even had the chance to experience speed dating and blind dates.

After being single again at the end of Season 1, Dani is positive that she will find the right person in Season 2 since she learned many lessons from her past relationship.

Tanner, 24

Tanner

"I'm a kind young man and I spread joy all around the world."

Tanner is from Clemson, South Carolina and joins Season 2 to look for love and someone who can care for him.

The aspiring lover appears in Episode 2 and openly admits that he's never been in love or on a date. Tanner is hoping to change all that in Season 2.

Connor, 24

Connor

"Loneliness, it follows me wherever I go."

Connor is a fresh face who joins Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2.

He begins the season by stating his clear intentions: he wants to have a romantic relationship. Connor has been single for life, and he believes that now is the time to finally find someone who can deeply connect with him.

In Episode 1, Connor feels left out since his siblings already found their romantic partners. He is hoping to find someone who knows a thing or two about the Greeks and Vikings.

Unfortunately, Connor's mom admits he has no friends due to his condition. Still, everything can change once he finds his true love.

Journey, 18

Journey

"The day has come. It's finally my turn [to find love]."

While she is a newcomer in Love on the Spectrum, Journey is a hopeless romantic who tells the camera that she joined the show because she has "so much love to give."

Journey is the youngest among the cast members, but this fact doesn't stop her from trying to find love. She has yet to experience being in love and going on romantic dates.

Journey wants to find another girl as her potential romantic partner since she's not attracted to boys.

Love on the Spectrum Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.