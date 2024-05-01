Warren Glowatski Today: Where Is Under the Bridge Criminal Now?

The crimes of Warren Glowatski were explored in Hulu's new true crime series Under the Bridge, diving into the murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997.

What Did Warren Glowatski Do in Under the Bridge?

Hulu

As depicted in Under the Bridge, 14-year-old Reena Virk was killed in British Columbia on November 14, 1997. As a longtime victim of bullying, the young Canadian girl was lured to the Craigflower Bridge by a group of teenagers before being beaten violently and drowned.

Among the killers were 16-year-old Warren Glowatski and 15-year-old Kelly Ellard, both of whom were sentenced to life in prison for the murder. The group included five more girls - Nicole Cook, Nicole Patterson, Missy Grace Pleich, Courtney Keith, and Gail Ooms - all of whom admitted involvement.

Where Is Warren Glowatski Today?

At the time of Reena Virk's murder in 1997, Warren Glowatski was just 16 years old. He was eventually sentenced to life in prison in June 199 for second-degree murder, allowing for the possibility of parole after seven years due to his youth.

He lost his appeal attempt in November 2001 with the appeal court of British Columbia ruling he actively took part in the killing. He was denied day parole on his first attempt in November 2004, but it was finally granted in June 2007 (via CBC).

By June 2010 (via CBC), Glowatski was released on parole as he did not pose an undue risk to the public. It came with restrictions limiting him from using intoxicants or associating with known criminals.

While in prison, Glowatski met with Virk's parents Suman and Manjit several times and formed a relationship. Suman told reporters how Glowatski had "taken responsibility" for his actions and "learned something from this whole thing:"

"We would have hoped that somebody would have learned something from this whole thing. And so far, it looks like Warren has done that. Out of all the accused in this whole process, he's the only one that's done that. Today I think we see a young man who has taken responsibility for his actions and is trying to amend the wrong that he did."

Kelly Ellard on the other hand is still in prison but was granted day parole in June 2017. This came after she was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder in June 2005 on her third trial.

According to CBC, Ellard expressed to her parole officer how Under the Bridge is "disrespectful to the victim and her family" as the series could "re-victimize the victim's family" due to the "horrendous" nature of the crime.

Under the Bridge is streaming now on Hulu.

