Why Did Aaron Hernandez Kill Odin Lloyd? American Sports Story Crime Motive Explained

Aaron Hernandez quickly went from catching touchdowns in the Super Bowl to being accused of killing Odin Lloyd.

Season 1 of American Sports Story follows the dramatic rise and downfall of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, highlighting his football career, legal troubles, and tragic death.

Viewers of this fictionalized series are curious to know why Hernandez committed this crime and how much of the TV show is true.

Why Did Aaron Hernandez Kill Odin Lloyd?

Aaron Hernandez

On June 18, 2013, Odin Lloyd's body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in an industrial park near Aaron Hernandez's home, prompting an investigation.

Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder on June 26, 2013 and was released from the New England Patriots shortly after his arrest.

On April 15, 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, though the motive for the killing was never entirely determined.

However, why Hernandez killed Lloyd has long been the subject of speculation, with multiple possible reasons emerging over the years.

Prosecutors in the case suggested that the root of the crime lay in a profound breach of trust between the two men. Hernandez reportedly felt that Lloyd had "destroyed" his trust, leading to a fatal confrontation.

While the exact details of this betrayal were never made clear during the trial, it was a pivotal theory in the prosecution's argument for why Hernandez decided to kill Lloyd.

Another theory, brought forward by investigative journalist Michele McPhee, speculates that Hernandez’s fear of being outed as bisexual played a crucial role in his decision to murder Lloyd (via The New Yorker):

"[Hernandez's sexuality] was one thousand percent being explored as the motive of the murder, which is the only reason why it’s relevant."

McPhee's reporting suggests that Lloyd may have been aware of Hernandez’s secret same-sex relationships, which the former NFL star was desperate to keep hidden.

According to this theory, Hernandez’s desire to protect his public image, as well as his relationships, may have driven him to kill Lloyd to prevent any chance of being outed.

In the same piece by The New Yorker, media ethics expert Kelly McBride expressed caution regarding the ethics of outing someone in the press.

She explained that "Hernandez’s desire to keep a same-sex relationship a secret" being the reason why he killed Lloyd "bears examination:"

"The fact that Hernandez’s desire to keep a same-sex relationship a secret may have caused him to kill a man and take his own life is something that bears examination."

While there is no definitive proof that Lloyd intended to reveal Hernandez's sexuality, the theory continues to fuel discussions about the reasons why the murder happened.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is streaming on Hulu.