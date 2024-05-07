Hulu true crime series Under the Bridge documents the murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997 at the hands of Warren Glowatski and the Shoreline Six.

How Was Reena Virk Killed?

On November 14, 1997, Reena Virk was lured to a "party" by a group of her peers at Craigflower Bridge in British Columbia, Canada, only to meet a tragic fate.

Virk was invited by 16-year-old Warren Glowatski and six teenage girls who have since been nicknamed the Shoreline Six, among which was 15-year-old Kelly Ellard.

Upon arriving, the seven teenage attackers began violently beating Virk before allowing her to escape, only for Warren and Kelly to follow her to the water where Kelly drowned Virk to death.

Why Was Reena Virk Killed?

For an extended period leading up to her November 1997 murder, Reena Virk suffered extreme bullying at school and other social environments. Among the reasons behind the abuse were her appearance and ethnicity, being South Asian.

According to the Daily Mail, Virk was self-conscious about her weight and struggled with low self-esteem. She also had to deal with strict parents and tough religious rules from her Jehovah's Witnesses family.

While it's unconfirmed what motivated Warren, Kelly, and the rest of the group to murder Reena Virk, many have called the incident the culmination of the extensive bullying of which she was a victim.

Virk's race may have been a factor in the murder as she attended a predominantly white school and was frequently bullied for her South Asian heritage.

The group of teens behind the killing were said to be smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol as well, meaning their intoxication may have been a factor in their heinous decisions that culminated in murder.

Under the Bridge is streaming now on Hulu.