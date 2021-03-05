WandaVision: Marvel Exec Teases Final Post-Credits Scene

In just a few short hours, MCU fans will flock to their at-home screens to take in the season finale of WandaVision, which will conclude a truly epic beginning to Marvel Studios' Phase 4. Through the first eight episodes, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and crew have brought a unique journey through six eras of sitcom TV and set the stage for multiple showdowns between heroes and villains.

One of Marvel's calling cards for more than a decade has been its use of mid and post-credits scenes to give hints to what's coming in the MCU's future. These started with the very first Iron Man as Nicky Fury broke into Tony Stark's Malibu mansion, and in WandaVision alone, fans have seen teases of both Fake Pietro capturing Monica Rambeau and the birth of White Vision.

While this entire season has brought plenty of excitement the whole way through, a new social media blast indicates that the MCU fandom may be in for an extra dose of teases by the end of the night...

MULTIPLE POST-CREDITS SCENES IN THE WANDAVISION FINALE?

In a new Twitter post, Marvel New Media Creative Executive Ryan Penagos teased some of what may come in "Episode 9" of WandaVision when it premieres on March 5. Specifically, his tweet mentions that fans should "watch through the end end," possibly suggesting that there may be a mid and post-credits scene at the end of the final episode.

The full tweet can be seen below:

Alls I'll say about the #WandaVision finale is to hold onto your butts and watch through the end end. Goodness gracious! And don't spoil it for others, please. And then get hyped for the Assembled, Original Special next week. That's also hella great! pic.twitter.com/Fw55W2BDwq — Ryan Penagos BLACK LIVES MATTER (@AgentM) March 5, 2021

A FULL 50 MINUTES OF THRILLING ACTION

WandaVision has captivated audiences at every turn for the past seven weeks, and from the sound of this tweet, that won't change one bit going into "Episode 9."

It's almost impossible to predict what will happen over the course of this show's final entry, although it's a safe bet that Wanda and Agatha will come to blows as Vision takes on White Vision, among other duels. However, taking a look at the chance of multiple post-credits scenes, there could be some truly magical moments coming to set up the future of Phase 4.

Should there be two scenes as the credits roll, it's likely that one of them will tie more closely into the direct ending of WandaVision to possibly tease more unresolved matters. A possible second scene could very well be something of a direct lead-up to another Phase 4 adventure, which fans are surely hoping will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There is also still the rumored major cameo that Paul Bettany teased a few weeks ago to watch out for, although there's the chance he was simply referring to himself after his comments from earlier today. However this episode ends, fans will be glued to their TV screens for a wild ride in the longest episode yet.

"Episode 9" of WandaVision will premiere on March 5, 2021, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to theatrically debut on March 25, 2022.