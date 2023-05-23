WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off: New Merch Unveils MCU Show Slogan

WandaVision's Agatha Harkness-centric spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, just got a new round of merchandise with a never-before-seen slogan.

WandaVision was Marvel Studios' first dip into the streaming waters on Disney+ and now the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos is on the horizon.

Recent behind-the-scenes photos have pointed toward Coven of Chaos continuing the parody nature of WandaVision with logo variations being nods to hit TV drama Mare of Easttown and Disney classic The Princess Diaries.

Welcome To Our Coven

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cinematographer Jon Chema posted and then quickly deleted an image of this piece of crew merchandise highlighting the slogan: "Welcome To Our Coven."

While this does not have the same parody nature as the previous BTS logos for the show, it does have the same type of treatment as a popular line of home decorating products on Etsy that says the same thing.

Agatha Back In Suburbia

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was a standout character in WandaVision. From the moment she stepped on screen as Agnes the nosy neighbor, the Marvel faithful couldn't get enough.

After her heel turn and impact on the story of Wanda, Westview, and the Scarlett Witch lore, it seemed fitting for her to receive a spinoff series. When fans last saw Agatha, Wanda had imprisoned her back in her WandaVision character as the stereotypical suburban homemaker.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a mysterious project for Disney+ with few details released outside of Aubrey Plaza's involvement in a "pivotal role."

While "Coven of Chaos" suggest that Agatha will not be the only witch to appear in the series, this new slogan might suggest that there is a recruitment element ahead.

Agatha could be recruiting a new team of witches now that the Scarlett Witch is gone. It could also mean fans will return to Salem flashbacks where Agatha began her journey with Chaos magic.

None of this is certain other than Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza potentially playing Marvel witches on Disney+ is the kind of fever dream that the MCU has allowed itself to realize.

If Aubrey Plaza is playing a sorority-style Witch recruiter that has to bring in a new crop of Chaos Magic wielders... the internet is going to be obsessed right away.