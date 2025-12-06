A New 'Walking Dead' Crossover Show Is Finally Happening

The Walking Dead might finally be getting an Avengers-level crossover show after the latest positive update. The AMC post-apocalyptic series ran for 11 seasons based on Robert Kirkman's comics, during which it splintered into two spin-offs, Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond. Since the flagship series ended, many of its major players have gone their separate ways, leading to new spin-offs, The Ones Who Live, Daryl Dixon, and Dead City.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a crossover series uniting The Walking Dead spin-offs is "in development" at AMC. The latest Walking Dead scoop is the first report of a post-apocalyptic crossover event being in development. Still, the boss behind the zombified AMC franchise commented on the matter last year.

The Walking Dead CCO Scott M. Gimple previously confirmed to TVLine that he has "dreams of merging this all together" in a crossover event that unites the franchise's growing slate. In fact, Gimple even revealed he has "laid little breadcrumbs" toward that much-anticipated event across the universe:

"So when it comes to something like [an 'Avengers: Endgame'-style, all-series crossover event], yeah, I do have dreams of merging this all together, and I have laid little breadcrumbs toward that, but you never know exactly when and how [it will come together], because of a variety of reasons... I will just say that I’m building those pathways, but there could be all sorts of pivots along the way that change it."

Gimple once revealed talks of another "16-hour a year series" while shutting down movie hopes. One has to wonder if this Avengers-esque crossover could land the full-season run instead of taking the limited series format, effectively reviving the flagship Walking Dead show for Season 12.

When Will The Walking Dead's Crossover Show Actually Happen?

AMC

The Walking Dead only has two spin-offs airing in full swing: the France-set Daryl Dixon and the New York-based Dead City. The Norman Reedus-led former is currently filming its fourth and final season for release next year, with the Maggie and Negan-centric latter has been renewed for a third, set to film shortly.

Meanwhile, the future looks bleak for the most successful spin-off, The Ones Who Live, which stars Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne. Scott M. Gimple confirmed this year that "the plan was to keep it limited" but suggested The One Who Lives's characters could return elsewhere.

Many anticipate that Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier will end their European spin-off by leaving France behind to return to the U.S. That return could take them back to the Commonwealth, where King Ezekiel is still in charge, and actor Khary Payton confirmed his expectation of "more story to tell."

In terms of when The Walking Dead will pull these characters together from across the U.S., that will likely be saved for after Dead City ends. Then, there will be no spin-offs remaining, unless another is greenlit in the immediate future. This would make room for the crossover to debut, likely in 2028 or later.