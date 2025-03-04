A Walking Dead executive officially revealed if there are plans to continue The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a show initially planned as a limited series.

The Ones Who Live was one of a few spin-offs of the original Walking Dead series. Unlike the other shows, it brought viewers back to the flagship show's original protagonist, Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.

The spinoff featured major moments regarding Rick and even brought some source material to life that many thought would never be adapted on-screen. The Ones Who Live featured six episodes, with the last premiering on March 31, 2024.

Will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2 Ever Be Released?

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim that took place on the red carpet at Multicon, The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer (CCO) Scott M. Gimple was asked if there are any plans in place to develop Season 2 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Gimple admitted that "the plan was to keep it limited" but teased that fans may see those characters in some future projects, leaving the door open for the return of the series' two leads, Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne:

"I mean the plan was to keep it limited. Not necessarily never to see those characters again, but to keep it limited. But I always say, you never know."

The CCO doubled down on his comments, saying that "there are possibilities" the show could not only eventually make a return but that the characters from The Ones Who Live and other Walking Dead characters could share the screen again:

"There's so many... I've been very careful to not say, 'Oh, that'll never happen,' because it does. So you know, there are possibilities. And there's possibilities of all sorts of strange iterations of shows with those characters and with other characters. So you know I think it's entirely possible."

What Would Happen in The Ones Who Live Season 2?

Despite fans wanting to see a second season of The Ones Who Live, it almost feels wrong to theorize what could happen in another installment since the first season ended on such a satisfying note.

Rick and Michonne got their happily-ever-after ending by bringing their family back together, so it almost seems it would be a disservice to bring them back into some conflict.

Rick and Michonne could be brought back objectively satisfyingly if they were reunited with other characters from the flagship show.

For example, many have expressed the idea that Daryl's return home and reunion with Rick would be a perfect ending for the entire franchise.

If The Ones Who Live Season 2 were to be released, most would likely agree it would be the perfect ending. However, that may happen at the end of Daryl's spinoff show (read about why Daryl was in France during his show here).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is streaming on AMC+ and Netflix.