After half a decade, the story of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes’ is finally getting to continue in the form of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which also brings Danai Gurira’s Michonne back into the franchise as well.

The Ones Who Live, which takes place long after the events of the original AMC The Walking Dead (TWD) series, focuses on the long-separated duo and their journey back to each other.

Cast and Characters of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Andrew Lincoln - Rick Grimes

Andrew Lincoln

The last time audiences saw Rick Grimes, outside of the teaser for The Ones Who Live at the end of The Walking Dead, was in the fifth episode of the flagship series' ninth season when he blew up a bridge to save his people from a horde of walkers.

Now, Grimes is stuck in the Civic Republic Military (CRM), having been in that situation for years. While he has certainly tried escaping before, he has had no such luck getting out of his predicament.

While most will know Lincoln from the original flagship TWD series, a good amount of others will recognize him from the 2003 film Love Actually. More recently, the actor showed up for an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Danai Gurira - Michonne Hawthorne

Danai Gurira

Like Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira’s Michonne Hawthorne also exited the original The Walking Dead show early—with her farewell being in Season 10, Episode 13. At the end of that installment, she can be seen helping two survivors in trouble.

The Ones Who Live picks up events right after that very moment, showing Michonne getting to know some of this group along her way to eventually find Rick Grimes (spoiler alert, she does).

On top of her time in The Walking Dead, Gurira is also famous for embodying Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pollyanna McIntosh - Jadis

Pollyanna McIntosh

Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis once led a group of trash people in The Walking Dead, but oddly enough, she is the one who saved Rick’s life by taking him with her to the CRM after his run-in with an exploding bridge.

Jadis is certainly not as crazy as many believed her to be, and her knowledge of Rick and Michonne’s true history gives her an insurmountable amount of power over the duo.

McIntosh appeared in the flagship TWD series and its spinoff, World Beyond. She can also be seen in Vikings: Valhalla.

Craig Tate - Donald Okafor

Craig Tate

Donald Okafor, played by Craig Tate, is a Lieutenant Colonel in the CRM who picks out Rick early on for his own special reasons. Okafor’s current circumstances and motivations are defined by one particularly harrowing choice he had to make at the beginning of the apocalypse.

The actor can also be seen in Greyhound, King Richard, and Snowfall.

Terry O’Quinn - Major General Beal

Terry O’Quinn

While Donald Okafor may have taken a liking to Rick Grimes, Terry O’Quinn’s Major General Beal has not. This CRM General is watching the recruit’s every move, waiting for one slip-up.

O’Quinn is most well known for his time as John Locke in Lost, but he also appeared in Resident Alien, FBI: Most Wanted, and Ultra City Smiths.

Lesley-Ann Brandt - Thorne

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Thorne is another recent unwilling recruit, like Rick, who also gets special attention from Donald Okafor. Because of it, Thorne and Rick become close acquaintances.

Brandy portrayed Lilith in the television series Lucifer and also played roles in Spartacus, Captain Fall, and more.

Matthew Jeffers - Nat

Matthew Jeffers

Nat, played by Matthew Jeffers, is a part of a new band of survivors Michonne spends time with. He’s sarcastic and blunt but easy to love, nonetheless.

Fans of Jeffers’ performance can also see him in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, New Amsterdam, FBI, and more.

Andrew Bachelor - Bailey

Andrew Bachelor

Andrew Bachelor’s Bailey is one of the two survivors that Michonne helped out in her final appearance in the flagship series.

Bachelor can also be seen in Fear, Family Switch, and The Babysitter. The actor is also known for his social media personality, King Bach.

Breeda Wool - Aiden

Breeda Wool

Aiden, played by Breeda Wool, is Bailey’s partner, and both were saved by MIchonne. In return, the two of them bring Michonne to the leader of their people to try and help her out where possible.

Some of Wool’s previous projects include National Treasure: Edge of History, Mr. Mercedes, and UnREAL.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on Sunday, February 25.