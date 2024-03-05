The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 chronicled Michonne's side of the story before her epic reunion with Rick Grimes.

The Ones Who Live Episode 1 gave fans a much-needed rundown of what really happened to Rick. Fans saw him being scooped up by the Civic Republic Military's (CRM) helicopter in The Walking Dead Season 9 and (forcibly) becoming a member of the militia group.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 premiered on AMC on March 3.

The Cast of The Ones Who Live Episode 2

Andrew Lincoln - Rick Grimes

Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead mainstay Andrew Lincoln returns as Rick Grimes in The Ones Who Live.

While Rick feels hopeless after learning about the CRM's dominance over the other survival groups, he sees this as an opportunity to take down the militia group from the inside instead.

However, given the sheer power of the CRM over its constituents, Rick appears to have fully given up on the idea of going back to Alexandria and reuniting with Michonne and the rest of his friends and family.

Right on cue, Rick reunites with Michonne at the end of Episode 1 during a high-stakes mission outside the walls of the CRM.

In Episode 2, Rick tells Michonne that he is not with the CRM and he plans to fake her backstory so that the group will not kill her and let her inside the camp.

Lincoln is known for his roles in Love Actually, Teachers, and Afterlife.

Danai Gurira - Michonne Hawthorne

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira brings Michonne Hawthorne to life in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Michonne has been on a long journey since her departure from The Walking Dead to find the missing Rick Grimes. The said quest finally comes to a close after Episode 1, but much to her shock, she finds Rick wearing a CRM uniform.

A good chunk of Episode 2 focused on Michonne's journey before the eventual reunion, showing her struggles while also finding (and unfortunately, losing) newfound friends along the way.

MCU fans may recognize Gurira for her role as Okoye in the Black Panther films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The actress also has credits in The Visitor and Pandemica.

Pollyanna McIntosh - Jadis

Pollyanna McIntosh

Jadis (played by Pollyanna McIntosh) is the ruthless leader of the CRM who will do anything to survive in the world of the undead.

Jadis' tenacious persona is what makes her a dangerous leader. Given that she has access to a wide array of resources, Jadis is a formidable enemy to Rick and Michonne.

The fact that Jadis is also aware of the pair's history from the past spells danger to the show's protagonist.

Jadis appears in Episode 2 as a looming figure who listens to Michonne's tapes after sneaking inside Rick's room. She tells Rick that she knows who Michonne really is and she is aware of where the rest of their family are.

McIntosh's notable credits include The Woman, Hap and Leonard, and Vikings: Valhalla.

Matthew Jeffers - Nat

Matthew Jeffers

Matthew Jeffers appears as Nat, Michonne's friend whom she eventually becomes close with during her journey to find Rick.

Nat works alongside Michonne to try and take down the CRM's helicopter (Rick is inside the chopper). Before the action, tender moments of Nat telling Michonne about his troubled past with his abusive father are highlighted.

Jeffers previously appeared in The Blacklist, Unidentified Objects, and New Amsterdam.

Andrew Bachelor - Bailey

Andrew Bachelor

Andrew Bachelor is part of The Ones Who Live's cast, playing the role of Bailey.

Bailey is a fellow survivor who joins Michonne's quest to find Rick. He, along with his wife, left the nomad group which initially took her in to serve as an act of defiance toward its leader.

Bailey is also one of the survivors Michonne helped during her final appearance in The Walking Dead.

Bachelor, who is also known as King Bach, has credits in The Babysitter, When We First Met, and Holidate.

Breeda Wool - Aiden

Breeda Wool

Brenda Wool's Aiden is Bailey's girlfriend and fellow survivor whom Michonne encounters during her journey to find Rick.

After escaping the Nomad group, Michonne finds out that Aiden is pregnant and she tells her to go back to camp for her safety. However, Aiden insists that she can move forward despite her condition.

Fans may recognize Wool for her roles in unREAL, Mr. Mercedes, and Birth/Rebirth.

Erin Anderson - Elle

Erin Anderson

Elle (played by Erin Anderson) is the leader of the Nomad group who has a weird motto of "keep moving forward no matter what," meaning that it is okay for them to leave behind people during their migration.

Elle tries to recruit Michonne to the group, but the latter wants to continue her journey to find Rick.

Anderson is known for her appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, and Kittens in a Cage.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere every Sunday on AMC at 9 p.m.

