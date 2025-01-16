The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 2: Renewal Status & Everything We Know

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live wrapped up its season in March 2024, but the series' recent arrival on Netflix raises questions about whether another season of the show is coming.

After many long seasons on the show, lead actors Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Danai Gurira (Michonne) departed The Walking Dead to star in their own series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ran for six episodes on AMC and followed what happened to Rick and Michonne as they attempted to reunite in a dangerous zombie-filled world.

Is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Renewed For Another Season?

AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Hasn't Been Renewed

At this point no further seasons of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live have been confirmed. The show was initially conceived as a limited series and was not designed to run for multiple seasons.

However, given the massive viewership the series received it's possible this reception could change AMC's mind about the show.

While viewers wait for more news on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live there are plenty of other The Walking Dead shows in the pipeline.

This includes a second season of the Maggie and Negan series The Walking Dead: Dead City, Norman Reedus' return as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, and More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe.

Scott Gimple Thinks Season 2 Could Happen... On Certain Conditions

The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple is the brain behind the spin-offs in the zombie-filled universe. Concerning more seasons of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Gimple told Entertainment Weekly it's "definitely going somewhere," before adding, "It might just be my fan fiction."

"You never know, but right now there's nothing on the table, except my little fan fictions I write in the evening for myself."

Gimple has consistently played coy about the prospect of more from the series but has maintained the line that anything is possible when it comes to The Ones Who Live.

The producer echoed a similar sentiment to TV Line shortly after the season finale, telling the outlet that more stories concerning Rick and Michonne were "possible", but refraining from confirming anything outright:

“It was a wild ride to make 'The Ones Who Live.' It was like six years of a lot of hoping and pivoting and working... It didn’t eventuate the way I thought it would; it eventuated so much better.”

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Want to Return for Season 2

Of course, for another season of The Walking Dead spin-off to happen it will need the two The Ones Who Live main cast members to participate. Luckily, it appears both are eager.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln said "never say never" to the prospect of more, provided the season has a "really exciting story:"

"Never say never. There are other very important characters in the universe that are still wandering around and alive that I think it might be quite exciting to have them breathe the same air and see how long they survive together. But it's a difficult one. It would have to be like this, a really exciting story."

In the same interview, Gurira agreed with her co-star, saying "we couldn't be more thankful for the response:"

Listen, we couldn't be more thankful for the response there. It has been so, so, so incredible. Our goal was that we proposed a premise around these characters seeing it through to each other. I'm proud of our creative choices and the way we stuck to our guns about various things, and making sure that we tried as hard as we could to stay a few steps ahead of what the audience might be expecting next. We didn't take any easy roads on this, and thankfully, it's paid off.”

Will Season 2 Reunite More The Walking Dead Characters

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was focused on the reunion between Rick and Michonne, which eventually culminated in them also reuniting with their children Judth and R.J.

This was a surprisingly happy ending for the zombie apocalypse series and could be seen as a satisfying bookend to the characters. However, many hoped that The Ones Who Live would include the return of some other major The Walking Dead characters.

Plenty of fan-favorite characters survived the end of the flagship show and have lived on in various The Walking Dead spin-offs. This means a Rick and Michonne reunion with Daryl Dixon (who is currently in Paris) could be a future possibility.

Similarly, Negan and Maggie's stories have been continued in The Walking Dead: Dead City and a reunion between the four could make for an interesting story to explore in another season of The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead star Khary Payton also told The Direct he doesn't think his time in the universe is over, meaning a reunion between Ezekiel, Rick, and Michonne isn't off the table.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is streaming on Netflix.