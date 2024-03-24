The Ones Who Live Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Creator

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live just got a promising update from a key producer.

There’s one thing fans have wanted for half a decade now, which is more of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

His inevitable return to the franchise, which also included his reunion with Danai Gurira’s Michonne, has been percolating for five years now. While it was once going to be in the form of three different movies, it eventually morphed into the mini-series The Ones Who Live.

The Ones Who Live

While talking with Los Angeles Times, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live co-creator Scott M. Gimple gave a hopeful update about the possibility of a Season 2. After all, it's hard to imagine that only six episodes will quench the thirst fans have had for these characters to be back on their screens.

The filmmaker’s comment was brief; Gimple confirmed no decision has been made regarding a second season but that “anything can happen.”

In a separate interview with Deadline, Scott Gimple teased that the Limited Series branding for The Ones Who Live may not be as short-term as the name implies.

The co-creator shared that “even if Rick dies” at the end of the series, “anything is possible,” even a continuation of his spinoff:

“Anything is possible — even if Rick dies in the last episode, anything is possible… We’re focused on this one right now. But this one came together in a really amazing way, where there were all sorts of plans. And then the world changed and we altered those plans.”

Can Walking Dead Afford to Get Rid of Rick Grimes Again?

While Scott Gimple may have joked about killing Rick Grimes, it's hard to imagine he’d actually kill the character fans are most invested in. After all, they couldn't muster the courage to do it on the original series.

In that same vein, audiences will want more of Rick, which means a continuation of The Ones Who Live would make perfect sense. However, if the show continues, the odds don't look for any other big family reunions for Grimes by the end of Season 1.

The Ones Who Live obviously isn't the only big event series in the franchise—there’s also Dead City and Daryl Dixon, both of which have former tentpole characters of The Walking Dead.

Gimple has previously stated to Variety that he “[does] have dreams of merging [the spinoffs] all together.” It’s unclear if that's something which could happen on The Ones Who Live or an entirely separate project entirely.

Either way, the reception to Rick and Michonne’s current adventure is positive across the board. Taking advantage of that and keeping those characters in the spotlight seems like the smartest play for the franchise as a whole.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is now streaming on AMC+.