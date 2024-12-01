Venom 3's Biggest Symbiote Mystery Just Got Answered a Month Later

One big mystery in Venom 3 was the identity of the Symbiotes who joined in the final battle, a question that has finally been (partially) answered!

When Venom: The Last Dance was released, fans had to essentially guess who all the Symbiotes in the final battle were, especially the ones who go unnamed in both the film and the credits. It did not help that many of these Symbiotes didn't directly correlate to any existing in the comics.

It was already a confusing pain for fans to figure out whether Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) would still become Toxin despite his drastically different color scheme in Venom 3. However, audiences are quickly discovering more about these cannon fodder Symbiotes.

Identity of Three Venom 3 Symbiotes Answered

Sony

In an interview with Art of VFX, visual effects supervisors John Moffatt and Aharon Bourland were asked questions about their work on Venom: The Last Dance, including some about the Symbiotes.

During this interview, Bourland revealed the names of three previously unnamed Symbiotes who participated in the final battle.

The red and yellow Symbiote was named "Lava," while the two that combined into one Symbiote were "Animal" and "Tendril:"

"For example, Lava’s red and yellow fire whip worked well with the tendril cage that Animal/Tendril used to restrain the Xenophage."

However, considering the nature of VFX, these could simply be placeholder names for the team's benefit and not their actual official names since there also aren't any Symbiotes in the comics called Lava, Animal, or Tendril.

That still leaves the Symbiote who possessed Jack Brady's security guard, Jim, and the white Symbiote who latched onto a female scientist in the final battle unnamed.

More Symbiotes After Venom 3?

It is obvious that Toxin abruptly abandoned Patrick Mulligan in Venom 3 because plans at Sony Pictures changed.

The studio seemingly had grander plans for Toxin and did not just want to waste him as another meal for Knull's Xenophages like Mulligan ended up being in Venom 3.

Additionally, a soldier named Thompson, who had both his legs chewed off, points to the studio not actually having Venom die before bonding with Flash Thompson to become Agent Venom, like in the comics.

Knull could also be the central villain of Spider-Man 4, especially when Sony has already hinted at a crossover between Venom and Spider-Man. But even killing the God of Symbiotes won't be the end for his creations, not if Sony can help it.

Venom: The Last Dance will be available on VOD on December 10.