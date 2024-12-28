New Venom 3 Deleted Scene Reveals the MCU's Scary Multiverse

Venom: The Last Dance almost featured a moment in the MCU and teased a scary Multiverse, as revealed by a new deleted scene.

2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with Eddie Brock and Venom being teleported to the MCU in a flash of light, only for Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene to take him right back to the SonyVerse from whence he came.

Venom 3's Deleted Scene Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home and Knull

A new deleted scene has been released from Venom: The Last Dance which revisits Eddie Brock and Venom's jump across the MCU-Sony Multiverse.

The scene opens in the MCU on Earth-616 where Brock is at the Hawaiian bar from Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene, but makes some changes.

While the original opening retcons No Way Home but still maintains some of its references to MCU characters, the deleted scene scraps them all. Instead, Brock speculates with Venom how long he will be waiting for a portal home, suggesting it could be anywhere from five minutes to five years.

Sony Pictures

However, Brock is suddenly pulled through a portal of the same style created by Knull in The Last Dance. This moment happens similar to how it actually does in Venom 3 despite how No Way Home instead saw him disappear with glowy dust, akin to the Multiversal travel found in that movie.

Venom 3's scrapped opening makes another change to the No Way Home scene, as Brock is pulled directly from his barstool into a portal across dimensions instead of first standing up to stumble about drunk.

It is in the dark void in which they land that Venom reveals to Brock they are "between universes" as the human host struggles to breathe, but fortunately is still able to with the assistance of his symbiote companion.

Sony Pictures

Finally, Brock is chased by one of Knull's Xenophages through a portal in this dark realm, thus returning him to the Sonyverse.

Sony Pictures

The full deleted scene can be watched below:

Why Was Venom 3's Opening Scene Changes So Much?

Effectively, the alternate opening bridges the gap between Venom's exit from the MCU and return to the Sonyverse. The scene certainly would have helped clarify how Venom and Eddie Brock were taken home, indicating that it was the result of Knull and the Xenophages chasing them across the Multiverse.

The major retcons to No Way Home's post-credits both in the real opening and deleted scene undeniably leave a confusing situation. While one implies ties to Knull, the other links closer to Doctor Strange's Multiversal spell that pulled all of No Way Home's heroes and villains back to their home universes.

Sony Pictures

In terms of why the scene was changed, Venom's tease of being "between universes" opens up a more Multiversal story than The Last Dance told, meaning the dialogue may never have been explained properly later in the movie.

This space between worlds could be the same place where Knull was imprisoned, but in The Last Dance that was only said to be the symbiote planet Klyntar and not anywhere between universes, unless that detail will be revealed later.

Currently, it appears Brock and Venom's brief pitstop to the MCU, both ways, was the result of Doctor Strange's spell. But it's unclear how that could have happened as neither knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

In the aftermath of The Last Dance, Knull is very much still in play, but with the Venom franchise done for now, there's no telling where his story will continue. One theory has Andy Serkis' villain returning as the main villain of Spider-Man 4, where Tom Holland and Tom Hardy could team up against the symbiote leader.

The studio was once seemingly lining up Knull to serve as their Thanos-equivalent big bad villain for their next phase of Spider-Man spin-off movies. But as reports suggest that universe may be done, for now, who knows where fans could see Knull return to plague the heroes of the SpiderVerse once more.

Venom: The Last Dance is playing now in theaters (find out when the SonyVerse movie is expected to start streaming).