Tracker Season 3 Gets Exciting Story Update (Official)

Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid shared an exciting story update for Season 3 about bringing back a fan-favorite storyline that could propel Colter's (Justin Hartley) arc forward. In its 20-episode run on CBS, Tracker Season 2 showcased many interesting stories, such as Colter's white whale case involving Gina Pickett, a run-in with a dangerous crime lord, and dealing with a woman whose business involves making people disappear.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 8, "The Night Movers," sees Colter tasked to find Lucas Jones, but the problem is that he has been presumed dead after being involved in an automobile accident years prior. The mission brings Colter face to face with Barbie Lee (Freda Foh Shen), a woman who runs a business responsible for making people disappear in exchange for a considerable sum.

Speaking with TV Line, Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid talked about possible storylines that the show could revisit in Season 3, and one of them is "The Night Movers" arc from Season 2.

When asked if continuous storytelling in Tracker Season 3 is in the cards, Reid said that he would "love" to explore that format, but it all boils down to doing it with "moderation:"

TV Line: "Obviously, you’re playing the long game here. Seasons 1 and 2 were bookended by episodes about this greater family mystery, but everything in between has largely been contained to a single episode. At this point, you’re one of TV’s biggest shows, you’ve got a devoted audience that tunes in every Sunday night… Is it time to allow for more continuous storytelling — especially if there’s a desire on your part, and there seems to be, to dive even deeper?" Elwood Reid: "I would love that. It’s interesting that you asked that question because I started my career in network television, and then I spent a lot of time in streaming and cable, where telling ongoing stories is all you do. CBS has been very supportive of us telling those larger, arced storylines, and I think it’s what you’re seeing a lot more of on network TV these days, and I think they’re perfecting it. It’s not so deep that someone has to read, like, 10 pages of backstory to watch the show. I find there’s a barrier to some of these shows — I don’t want to do all the work to catch up — so I think it’s just about moderation."

While praising CBS ahead of Tracker Season 3 (read more about Justin Hartley's emotional announcement here), Reid said that Season 3 will explore more "little mysteries that play throughout" its run, while still going back to more of the storylines involving Colter's family:

"CBS has been very supportive of us going there, and it’s something that Justin talks about a lot. It’s sort of like gas, because it’s there for his character to have that emotional story, then those little mysteries that play throughout. That’s the fun stuff that we love doing in the writers’ room. We’re going to do more of it in Season 3. It’s a long season, so you have to be careful about the way you parcel that stuff out. I’ve been on those shows where you shoot all your best shots in the first episode, and then you’ve got nowhere to go…. And look, there’s stuff about his brother, there’s stuff about his sister that we still haven’t gotten into."

While confirming that some characters from Season 2 will return in Tracker Season 3, the showrunner also revealed that "The Night Movers" episode has the potential to explore an "interesting" dynamic between Colter and Barbie Lee due to the contrasting nature of their jobs:

"There are a couple of other cases [we plan to introduce], and there are some characters from last season that are going to come back in Season 3 that kind of shake up his world a little bit, so we’re always looking at building out that well. There’s another episode that I think has the potential to come back to, which was the Night Movers episode. Because here’s Colter, who finds people, and here’s this woman, who disappears people. Playing with those ideas, I think, is really interesting. There’s a world out there that we can tap into with those longer story arcs. And I think, I mean, you tell me… I think the audience can handle it."

The return of "The Night Movers" episode in Season 3 will definitely be an exciting prospect for Tracker fans, considering that it is a well-loved episode.

Some have even pitched for Night Movers to become a potential spin-off that could come out of Tracker due to its unique premise of a woman helping people disappear. Others have also claimed it would be a waste if the series doesn't follow up on it.

Other fans also praised the episode by describing it as the installment that balanced out the season due to its standout story.

There is a lot of potential for storytelling if and when the Night Movers return in Tracker Season 3, potentially pushing Colter Shaw to a whole new adventure (and possibly, some danger).

Tracker is an action and drama series from CBS that focuses on a rewards seeker named Colter Shaw who finds missing people across the United States. The series is led by Justin Hartley as Colter, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Abby McEnany as Velma, and Chris Lee as Randy.

How The Night Movers' Return Will Improve Tracker Season 3

Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid's promising story update about Season 3 presents a massive opportunity for Colter Shaw as he deals with new mysteries and high-stakes jobs that could elevate him further.

Following a cliffhanger ending in the Season 2 finale about Colter finding out the identity of his father's killer, Tracker Season 3 is poised to be a drastically different journey for the titular protagonist, as he could uncover more secrets about the true nature of his father's job in the government.

Doing this would put him and his team in Tracker Season 3 in harm's way, causing him to be on the run for most of its run. This could pave the way for the Night Movers to return since Colter could seek Barbie Lee's help in trying to help him disappear.

This is an ironic twist for someone like Colter, who helps find missing people, to eventually be off the grid and be on the run from the government.