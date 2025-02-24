Tracker Season 2, Episode 10's guest star lineup includes a mix of up-and-coming stars and seasoned actors, highlighting Sydney Scotia, Jim Parrack, and John Posey.

Tracker's new action-packed episode, "Nightingale," returns to its roots by placing Colter Shaw at the center of an unexpected conspiracy that he unearths while investigating a missing person case in Wolf Creek, Minnesota.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 10 premiered on CBS on February 23.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10 Cast Guide

Robel Zere - Deputy John Paul Nash

Robel Zere

Robel Zere joins the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 10 as Deputy John Paul Nash.

John Paul Nash is the Sheriff's Deputy who tried to stop Colter and Ben from escaping after retrieving the hard drive from the precinct.

Zere has credits in Home Sweet Christmas, Upload, and Superman and Lois.

Shalyn Ferdinand - Ramona

Shalyn Ferdinand

Shalyn Ferdinand portrays Ramona, the bartender and close friend of the musician who was abducted.

Ferdinand can be seen in The Good Doctor, The Twilight Zone, and See.

Barry Nerling - Darrell

Barry Nerling

Darrell (played by Barry Nerling) is the bar owner/employee who gave Colter the details about the musician's abduction.

Nerling also starred in Resident Alien, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Snowpiercer.

Gord Pankhurst - Daimon

Daimon is one of the members of the dangerous biker gang in Wolf Creek. The character is played on-screen by Gord Pankhurst.

Pankhurst's past major credits include Cashing In, The Devil Within, and Double Date.

Cory Hawkes - Denise

Cory Hawkes appears as Denise, a police officer who was tied up by Colter and Ben before retrieving the hard drive that contains vital video footage.

Hawkes starred in A Romance Wedding, Love's Second Chance, and My Favorite Christmas Tree.

Sydney Scotia - Angela Hansley

Sydney Scotia

At the center of the missing persons case in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10 is Sydney Scotia's Angela Hansley.

Angela is a free-spirited musician who was seemingly abducted by a strange man who has been stalking her during her shows.

Scotia's most recognizable roles include playing Geneva in Some Assembly Required and Lydia in Pillow Talk.

The actress' other past credits include Our Holiday Story, Return to Sender, and Limited Edition.

Jim Parrack - Benjamin Kinderson

Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack guest stars as Benjamin Kinderson, a lone-wolf survivalist similar to Colter who presumably abducted Angie after her night gig from a local bar in Wolf Creek, Minnesota.

9-1-1 Lone Star fans may recognize Parrack for his role as Judd Ryder in the series (read more about his exit here).

The actor also starred in Fast & Furious 9, Silo, and True Blood.

Deborah Strang - Ava Kinderson

Deborah Strang

Deborah Strang appears as Ava Kinderson in Tracker Season 2, Episode 10.

Ava is Benjamin's grandmother who hired Colter to find her grandson for a reward of $50,000.

Strang's notable credits include Eagle Eye, Kiss the Girls, and Outer Range (read more about Season 2's cast).

Jacqueline Obradors - Sheriff Walcott

Jacqueline Obradors

Sheriff Walcott (played by Jacqueline Obradors) is the main officer of Wolf Creek Sheriff's Department who may be hiding a shady transaction between the police and the biker gang.

Obradors previously appeared in Grey's Anatomy, The Cleaning Lady, and Bosch: Legacy.

Aaron Stanford - Ricky

Aaron Stanford

Aaron Stanford stars as Ricky, a member of the biker gang who lost two of his friends after a skirmish with the police.

Stanford is known for his recent appearance as Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor also starred in Westworld, Nikita, and The Hills Have Eyes.

Nick Gomez - Kropper

Nick Gomez

Nick Gomez serves as the big bad of Tracker Season 2, Episode 10. The actor portrays Kropper, the leader of the biker gang who will do everything in his power to protect his reputation.

Gomez can be seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Walking Dead, and Fargo.

Chris Lee - Randy

Chris Lee

Chris Lee joins the cast of "Nightingale" as Randy, Bobby's cousin and an expert hacker who assists Colter after the absence of Eric Graise's character in the episode.

Lee is a cast member of The Chi, Legacies, and Play Dead.

John Posey - Vic

John Posey

John Posey plays Vic, a Wolf Creek local and an army veteran who helps Colter with his case.

Posey has over 80 credits, with roles in Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, and Better Call Saul.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

A Musician Gets Abducted

Shalyn Ferdinand & Justin Hartley

Tracker Season 2, Episode 10, "Nightingale," begins with a musician named Angie Hansley finishing her gig at a bar in Wolf Creek, Minnesota while a strange man looks from afar.

Angie speaks with Ramona, the bartender, who tells her to be careful of the man who appears to be stalking her.

The following day, Colter receives a call from Velma after he went off the grid to "unplug" in the mountains. This is his way of celebrating his win after finally getting some closure for Gina Picket in the previous episode.

She has a new job for him: finding Benjamin "Ben" Kinderson (aka the strange man stalking Angie last night) and the reward is a hefty $50,000.

It turns out that Ben is the prime suspect behind Angie's disappearance and the death of two members of a biker gang and an off-duty cop outside the bar. The one who hires Colter is none other than Ben's wealthy grandmother, Ava Kinderson.

At Ava's mansion, she tells Colter to bring her grandson home before the cops or the biker gang get to him.

Ava believes that Ben is innocent and it is "not in his DNA" to kidnap a woman. She wants Colter to do whatever it takes to find him, but he needs to be careful because Ben is a trained survivalist (similar to Colter who is also trained by his father).

If Ben ends up doing those grave things, Ava wants Colter to bring him to justice and face the consequences.

Colter Vs. Wolf Creek's Shady Biker Gang

Justin Hartley

Colter arrives at a bar called Wolf Creek Tap to investigate and learn more details about the abduction.

Based on what the police told them, Ramona, the bartender, tells Colter that the bikers were only there because they tried to stop Ben from kidnapping Angie.

Another employee, Darrell, shared that the sheriff already retrieved the security footage to the precinct for their investigation, making it challenging for Colter to gain new information.

As Colter continues to poke around, the not-so-friendly biker gang arrives to confront him. After a tense staredown and fistfight, Kropper (the gang's leader) tells them to stand down since Colter might be able to help them find Ben.

As they go through the crime scene, Sheriff Walcott arrives to tell Colter to back off the case since he has no idea what he's dealing with.

Walcott takes Colter for a ride, but he gets blindsided by her after she leaves him behind in the middle of nowhere while his truck gets impounded.

Along the way, Colter meets a local named Vic who turns out to be a former army veteran.

After helping him with his car trouble, Vic hints that there may be something shady going on between the sheriff and the bikers.

Colter Finds Out the Truth

Justin Hartley

Upon returning to the bar, Colter calls Bobby's cousin, Randy, who is stepping in for him while he deals with a family issue elsewhere.

Randy has a previous history with Colter since he helped him hack into a police server in one of his past cases.

Colter asks for his help in trying to find out Ben's priors and his potential connection to Angie. Before hanging up, Colter tells Randy that he has Bobby's back no matter what.

Colter then continues his search in the woods and he unexpectedly finds Angie alone. However, Ben gets to him and ties him up inside his cabin and this is where he learns the truth.

It turns out that Ben actually saved Angie's life after she witnessed two members of the biker gang killing the off-duty cop in cold blood.

Ben left with Angie to keep her safe from the cops and the biker gang because he sensed that the two parties may be working together. Angie confirms his suspicion by telling him that the bikers and the cops are illegally running guns in Wolf Creek.

Colter and Ben are quite similar. They are both lone-wolf survivalists trying to do what's right, and they easily forge a strong bond.

Colter & Ben Team Up To Stop the Conspiracy

Justin Hartley, Jim Parrack, & Sydney Scotia

After the cops arrive near the cabin, the trio sneaks out and maps out a new plan to get the evidence they need inside the sheriff's precinct to prove Ben's innocence and the biker gang's shady involvement.

After leaving Angie with Vic to ensure her safety, Colter and Ben head to the police station to retrieve the security footage.

At the precinct, the pair successfully gets ahold of the hard drive while also proving to the sheriff that Ben is innocent.

It is revealed that the sheriff knows all of it since the real villains are the biker gang. It turns out that Kropper and his men "have held [Wolf Creek] hostage for years" and the footage is their "first real evidence against them."

To prove that she is telling the truth, Sheriff Walcott lets Colter and Ben go while pacifying his deputy who tried to engage the survivalists.

As Colter and Ben head over to Vic's place, they are too late because the biker gang is now keeping Vic and Angie hostage at the bar. Making matters worse, Kropper kills poor Vic to send a statement.

Before heading out, another bombshell has been unearthed. The footage reveals that Kropper is actually the one who killed two of his men to avoid loose ends after the cop was murdered.

Upon arriving, the pair use a divide-and-conquer tactic to get rid of Kropper's men. Ben deals with some of the biker gang members in the woods while Colter goes up against Kropper.

After Colter evades Kropper's trap (with some assistance from Angie), he manages to shoot him down, but he's still alive.

Ricky, though, captures Ben and he holds him at gunpoint in front of Colter and Angie.

During a tense standoff, Colter reveals the truth to Ricky: Kropper killed his friends.

The biker gang leader eventually admits the truth. He called Ricky's friends "weak" so he had to eliminate them from the equation. As revenge, Ricky shoots Kropper and ultimately kills him.

The next day, Ben and Angie are now together and they are planning to continue the tour around the country. Colter even gives her guitar back after tracking it down.

Colter then receives his reward from Ava, with him also receiving high praise from her.

The episode ends with the Sheriff thanking Colter for his help and apologizing for the earlier mishap.

New episodes of Tracker Season 2 premiere every Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.