Top Boy just released its final season, here's every major character and actor who appears in the cast of the British show.

London crime drama Top Boy just released its third and final season on Netflix. But that wasn't the show's first go-around, as Top Boy previously aired two seasons on Channel 4, now called Top Boy: Summerhouse on Netflix.

The five-season show explores two drug dealers living on the fictional Summerhouse estate of London, exploring gang violence in the British city.

Every Major Character & Actor in Top Boy

Ashley Walters - Dushane

British rapper and actor Ashley Walters, aka Asher D, takes the lead for all five seasons of Top Boy as Dushane, one of the leaders and co-founders of the Summerhouse gang drug empire.

Kane Robinson (Kano) - Sully

Continuing the theme of British rappers in leading roles, Kane "Kano" Robinson plays Sully, the co-main protagonist of Top Boy. Having been childhood friends with Dushane, the two co-founded the Summerhouse gang together.

Shone Romulus - Dris

Shone Romulus brings to life Dris in the first three seasons of Top Boy as one of the key players in the Summerhouse gang. The family man was initially found raising his daughter Erin alone while her mother Mandy was locked up in prison.

Malcolm Kamulete - Ra'Nell

Malcolm Kamulete's Summerhouse school student Ra'Nell was a key player in Top Boy's pre-Netflix seasons, with no indication of what happened to him in Season 3 and beyond. On top of being a cannabis dealer, Ra'Nell was a talented soccer player who took part in professional trials in Season 2.

Giacomo Mancini - Gem

Giacomo Mancini's Gem was the best friend and a fellow school student of Ra'Nell, who entered the drug dealing business for Dushane. Gem takes on a major role in the first two seasons before stepping back to a minor role in Season 3, after which he is never seen again.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster - Lisa

Hairdresser Lisa is the concerned mother to Ra'Nell who rejects her son's lifestyle of mixing with gangs and selling drugs on the streets. Actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster has had a thriving career since leaving Top Boy, with roles in Dune, Enola Holmes 2, Sex Education, Rogue One, and more.

Kierston Wareing - Heather

Although she only appeared in Season 1, Heather was a major player as a pregnant air hostess who took up drug dealing, even roping Ra'Nell into selling weed for her, despite being close friends with his mother Lisa.

Nicholas Pinnock - Leon

Lisa's friend Leon, played by Captain America: The First Avenger's Nicholas Pinnock, was in many ways a father figure to Ra'Nell. He even found himself taking care of the troubled Summerhouse kid while his mother was in the hospital, having previously been friends with his father.

Xavien Russell - Michael

At just 12 years ago, Xavien Russell's Michael became a young drug dealer for Dushane in Summerhouse. Michael often found himself skipping school and working as a scout of the gang, only getting into more trouble during his time on Top Boy across the first two seasons.

Ricky Smart - Jason

Ricky Smart's Jason grew up with a drug-addicted mother, even robbing dealers for her, stealing from markets, and once taking Sully's phone, which surprisingly led to a close father-son relationship developing between the pair.

Micheal Ward - Jamie

Jamie entered Top Boy as a major antagonist as he led the rival London Fields gang, having become involved in a leadership battle after its previous leader was brought down. Leading the gang, Jamie managed to take control of the local drug market, putting him in the firing line of Dushane and Sully.

Simbiatu Ajikawo (Little Simz) - Shelley

Continuing the theme of rappers appearing in Top Boy, British artist Little Simz appears as Shelly - having cameoed in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Shelley appears in the latter three seasons of Top Boy, working as the carer to Dushane's mother before going on to become his girlfriend.

Lisa Dwan - Lizzie

Lisa Dwan plays Lizzie, an Irish drug lord alongside her husband Jeffrey and a major antagonist of Top Boy's three seasons produced under Netflix. Lizzie is the supplier to Jamie - whom she even had an affair with - and later Dushane.

David Omoregie (Dave) - Modie

David Omoregie's Modie appeared in Season 3 as the leader of the London Fields gang, turning it into one of Hackney's biggest drug distributors. Most will better know the actor behind Modie as the British rap icon Dave, who was responsible for hits such as "Funky Friday," "Clash," "Starlight," "Sprinter," and many more.

Jasmine Jobson - Jaq

Noughts and Crosses' Jasmine Jobson plays Jaq, a dealer for the Summerhouse gang who was even second-in-command at one point, serving as one of the main protagonists of Top Boy. Outside of her drug life, Jaq had boxing experience and had a girlfriend called Maude, although not much was known about her.

Ashley Thomas - Jermaine

Grime rapper Bashy, aka Ashley Thomas, who has appeared in Black Mirror, Great Expectations, and 24: Legacy, plays Jermaine. The football coach is a cousin of Sully's and a good friend of Modie's, with the former having once kidnapped him on orders to kill him, but regardless decided to let him go.

Hope Ikpoku Jnr - Aaron

Studying at London University, Blue Story's Hope Ikpoku Jnr portrays Aaron, one of Jamie's brothers who lives with him under his care. With the Tovell brothers having lost both their parents, Jamie takes care of his younger siblings, keeping them out of his criminal trouble to ensure they focus on education.

Araloyin Oshunremi - Stefan

Araloyin Oshunremi's Stefan is the youngest brother to Jamie and Aaron, eventually getting himself roped into the drug dealing world as a member of the London Fields. Additionally, Stefan eventually started a relationship with Dris' daughter Mandy due to a mutual dislike of Sully.

Keiyon Cook - Ats

Keiyon Cook's Ats was a young dealer for Summerhouse, despite being best friends with Stefan, the brother to rival gang leader Jamie. Ats entered the world of dealing to help pay for food and bills after discovering his mother lost her job.

Saffron Hocking - Lauryn

Moon Knight and White Gold actress Saffron Hocking appears as Jaq's sister and Shelley's best friend Lauryn. She once had feelings for Dris up until his stroke, later beginning a relationship with Leyton, a rival to her sister's gang.

Natalia Athanasiou (NoLay) - Mandy

Natalia Athanasiou, otherwise known as the rapper NoLay, played Mandy, the girlfriend of Summerhouse's Dris and the mother to Erin. At the start of the show, Mandy was locked up in prison for manslaughter before later being released.

Kadeem Ramsay - Kit

Coming off a role in Blue Story, Kadeem Ramsay plays Kit, the unwaveringly loyal second-in-command to Jamie.

Erin Kellyman - Pebbles

Best known for playing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier villain Karli Morgenthau while also taking roles in Willow and Solo: A Star Wars Story, Erin Kellyman appeared in Top Boy as Pebbles. Relative to Sully, Pebbles came to the drug lord for help resolving a conflict her boyfriend caused with a Peckham gang.

Barry Keoghan - Jonny

The Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan joined Top Boy for Season 5, joining his filmography which includes The Batman, Eternals, and more. The Irish star entered the series as Jonny, a high-ranking Irish drug dealer who supplied in London for his uncle Tadgh.

Brian Gleeson - Tadgh

Brother to Star Wars' General Hux actor Domhnall and the son of Harry Potter's Mad-Eye Moody star Brendan, Brian Gleeson joined Top Boy with Season 5 as Irisih gangster Tadgh, a major drug supplier. The actor's past projects include roles in Peaky Blinders, Hellboy, The Mandalorian, and more.

Joshua Blisset - Kieron

Loyal Summerhouse gang soldier Kieron was brought to life by Blue Story's Joshua Blisset. Kieron's biggest role can be found in Top Boy's final season, although he did appear in Seasons 3 and 4 in smaller roles.

Amaya Romulus/Savanah Graham - Erin

Dris' daughter Erin debuted in Season 2 where she was played by Amaya Romulus before Savanh Graham took over the role for Seasons 3 and 5. Raised by her father while her mother Mandy was in prison, Erin went on to spend time in care and even became close with Stefan due to a mutual enemy.

Shaun Dingwall - Jeffrey

Council leader and drug kingpin Jeffrey appears in Top Boy's three Netflix seasons, even collaborating with Dushane to redevelop Summerhouse before the latter eventually had those plans canceled. Jeffrey was played by Shaun Dingwall, best known for roles in Doctor Who, Noughts and Crosses, and more.

Dudley O'Shaughnessy - Si

Portrayed by boxer, actor, and model Dudley O'Shaughnessy, Si was a prominent member of the rival Fields gang, starting out selling drugs for Jamie before eventually taking his place as the organization's leader.

