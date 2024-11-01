Wait, Is Time Cut a Sequel to Totally Killer? Connections Explained

Time Cut and Totally Killer's similar slasher-infused and time travel-centric storylines have fans wondering if the movies are connected.

Netflix's 2024 movie Time Cut has a similar premise to Amazon Prime Video's much-talked-about 2023 slasher flick Totally Killer, in which a girl accidentally goes back in time to save a family member from being murdered by a dangerous enemy.

Time Cut vs Totally Killer: Similarities & Differences Explained

Time Cut & Totally Killer

Aside from its time travel and slasher elements, Time Cut and Totally Killer do not have any direct connection, considering the cast, crew, and production company are entirely different.

Although the two movies have the same premise of a girl going back in time to investigate and save the lives of the ones closest to her, Time Cut is not a sequel to Totally Killer as they are set in different universes.

Still, there are close similarities between the two slasher movies, such as the killer wearing a creepy-looking mask to intimidate his victims. However, there are notable differences in the motivations of each killer in the two movies.

In Time Cut, the killer's identity (aka the Sweet Slasher) is revealed to be Quinn (Griffin Gluck), who sought revenge against those who laughed at him while the bullies threw him in a lake close to his school.

Meanwhile, Totally Killer's murderer, known as The Sweet Sixteen Killer, is later unveiled to be Doug, an individual seeking revenge against a group of four girls since he was mad at them for causing the death of the only woman he ever loved, Trish.

As for both films' protagonists, Time Cut's Lucy (played by Madison Bailey, who recently appeared in the cast of Outer Banks Season 4) is a brilliant young girl who feels out of place in her timeline.

After tinkering with a time travel device in an abandoned barn, she accidentally goes back in time to April 16, 2003, days before her elder sister, Summer, was murdered.

Meanwhile, Totally Killer revolves around Jamie Hughes (Kiernan Shipka), who activates a time machine after being chased by the killer. She goes back in time to come face-to-face with a younger version of her mother, and they team up to put a stop to the murderer's killing spree, saving her mom's life in the present day.

Moreover, Time Cut's time machine is a SONR anti-matter device, while Totally Killer's is a unique photo booth that can transport anyone to any point in time.

What Happened Behind the Scenes in Time Cut & Totally Killer?

The similarities between the two movies have led many to wonder if Time Cut copied elements of Totally Killer. However, this is not the case.

Production for Totally Killer took place between May and June 2022. It was released on Prime Video on October 6, 2023.

Surprisingly, Time Cut's filming took place much earlier, between June and July 2021. However, it was just recently released on Netflix on October 30.

The similarities between Time Cut and Totally Killer in terms of premise are not new in Hollywood, as they fall under the idea of "twin movies."

Twin movies are films released relatively close to one another with similar premises but unrelated to sequels.

Some examples are Antz and A Bug's Life, Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down, and Christopher Robin and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Time Cut is streaming on Netflix, while Totally Killer is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For fans wanting to have a fix of scary and slasher movies, learn more about the top 10 horror movies on IMDb.