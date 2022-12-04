Thor: Love and Thunder Includes a Namor Easter Egg We All Missed

Whilst Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently teased the third Ant-Man installment, Thor: Love and Thunder was hinting at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor almost four months ago.

When Love and Thunder hit theaters in July 2022, many fans spotted a reference highlighting Bast the Wakandan Panther Goddess, a character previously only found in the Marvel comic universe.

However, it seems that this wasn't the only Black Panther easter egg in Love and Thunder. Funnily enough, this new tease also took place when the group traveled to Omnipotence City, just like the Bast Easter egg.

New Black-Panther Easter Egg

Over on Reddit, eagle-eyed Marvel fans speculated about a new Easter Egg from Thor: Love and Thunder. More specifically a potential tease for Black Panther 2's principal antagonist, Namor, played by Narcos' Tenoch Huerta.

Marvel Studios

In the film's take on Omnipotence City, a blue-skinned figure can be seen with a headdress with a design that looks to be inspired by Namor's Talokan.

Marvel Studios

Due to his appearance and Namor's Mayan heritage, some wondered if this god could represent K'uk'ulkan, the feather serpent god.

This has led to some speculation with some fans asking if the god seen alongside another Mayan deity in Thor: Love and Thunder is an imposter, or if it is supposed to be Namor.

Marvel Studios

However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever states that Namor was born in the 1500s. It is likely that his name is derived from the God seen in Love and Thunder, but not literally the Namor seen in Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios

Namor's Future in the MCU?

Still, the easter egg is a treat for Marvel fans, and still a likely - though indirect - teaser for the Sub-Mariner's MCU debut.

The character has quickly gone on to become a fan favorite, although Marvel Studios' recently revealed that they are legally blocked from creating a solo Namor film.

Recently, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore said there is a complicated web of rights issues surrounding the Sub-Mariner. Restrictions on the studio's use of the character included not being able to use Namor in marketing campaigns besides a poster series.

Still, many have hailed the character as a highlight of Phase 4. Huerta’s portrayal was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception, and there is a silver lining.

Despite the character not being able to be used for a Solo outing, he is allowed to appear in future Marvel projects. This was further teased in Wakanda Forever itself which seemed to set Huerta up to reprise his role in a big way for Black Panther 3.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters worldwide now.