Black Panther 2's Disney+ Release Confirms Thor 4 Easter Egg You Probably Missed

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its debut on Disney+, fans noticed a new Easter egg tying back to its immediate predecessor in the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor 4 and Black Panther 2 closed out the MCU's Phase 4 slate in theaters, giving the God of Thunder and the Protector of Wakanda the latest chapters in their MCU solo stories. And with the latter being the most recent movie to join Disney+, the time has come to look for Easter eggs that flew under the radar on the big screen.

These two movies have already been connected once on the Easter egg front when fans saw a God in Omnipotence City that appeared to have a visual connection to Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner in Thor 4.

Now, the two stories have crossed paths once again with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the MCU's final Phase 4 movie.

Black Panther 2 Features Nod to Thor 4

Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Disney+, fans noticed an intriguing Easter egg tying back to July 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

During the scene where Valentina Allegra di Fontaine breaks into Everett Ross' house, his TV screen shows a news report by CNN's Anderson Cooper. On the headline bar at the bottom, a message reads "President Ritson signed trade pact with New Asgard to create a mutually beneficial partnership," tying back to Thor's latest adventure.

Marvel Studios

President Riston was revealed to be the President of the United States in a behind-the-scenes photo from Secret Invasion, which showed the actor on the front page of a newspaper with Don Cheadle's James Rhodes.

Marvel Studios

Another Easter egg for Thor: Love and Thunder also showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which teased a meeting over political turmoil going down in New Asgard.

Marvel Studios

Easter Eggs Continue to Drive MCU into Phase 5

Seeing this Easter egg only continues to enforce how interconnected the MCU is over the course of the Multiverse Saga, especially with Phase 4 now moving into Phase 5.

This also isn't the only film that was referenced in that very scene from Black Panther 2. It also included a nod to the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The CNN footage also shared a message about Scott Lang's upcoming book tour that he'll be on at the start of Ant-Man 3, further weaving the MCU's stories together in the post-Infinity Saga world.

These new plot points are sure to be further explored in Secret Invasion, even while the entire fabric of the MCU landscape changes with the Skrull invasion bringing up questions about who's a hero and who's a villain. And as Phase 5 starts up this year, more Easter eggs will come to the forefront with each new release in theaters and on Disney+.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder are now available to stream on Disney+.