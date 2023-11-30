The Santa Clause 4: Is Disney Releasing a Sequel Movie?

The Santa Clause franchise remains one of Disney's most popular Christmas franchises, leaving many viewers wondering whether The Santa Clause 4 is a real possibility.

Disney has brought Allen and his hoard of holiday-loving co-stars back into the spotlight with The Santa Clauses on Disney+ 16 years after 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. This series follows up on Scott Calvin nearly 30 years after the first movie as he starts to realize that he can't be Santa Claus forever.

Allen spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in November 2022 about why he returned for the series, explaining that he wanted to ensure some of the plot holes from the original movies were filled in:

"At this time of year, it’s become kind of this iconic piece come back. And the only reason I wanted to do it, I'm kind of a sci-fi freak, and I want to make sure all the holes in the script are…I never understood, even in the movie, why the elves, when I showed up at the North Pole, didn’t go 'Hey, what happened to the other guy?' You know, I just kind of hop in the sleigh either the kid and we go off."

In November 2023, Allen discussed the possibility of more seasons of The Santa Clauses with ComicBook.com, envisioning "a whole other world" of opportunities for Scott's children as they learn about new abilities being revealed as part of their Santa-given DNA:

"I'm a sci-fi guy and I love stories. The fact that we haven't really figured out Cal's potential yet, and we're seeing a lot of potential for [Sandra] that all of a sudden opened up. Even me as I go, 'Wow, this could go somewhere.' She's a human and she has abilities way past what witches are used to. So we don't know where this could go. And all of a sudden me, as a sci-fi guy, [thinking] this could be a whole other world."

The Santa Clause franchise kicked off all the way back in 1994, with the first movie - which grossed $190 million at the box office - holding a 73% average Tomatometer rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Two largely panned sequels followed this effort in 2002 and 2006.

Currently, there are no announced or confirmed plans from Disney to move forward with a fourth movie, and neither Allen nor his cast members have spoken about anything specifically pertaining to that sequel.

What Could Happen in The Santa Clause 4?

Disney

Looking ahead to the future of The Santa Clause franchise, Tim Allen and company have already taken a few interesting new routes in his Disney+ series, bringing in potential replacements for Santa as Scott looks towards retirement.

More than likely, Disney would decide to continue this story in a Season 3 rather than green-light The Santa Clause 4 as a movie, but that movie could deliver its own emotional story as well.

With Eric Lloyd coming back in a recurring role as Scott's son, Charlie, a fourth movie could possibly look at him finally taking over the family business, especially if he could do it after his own children get a little bit older.

Additionally, Scott's younger children, Sandra and Cal, could both be in line to take over the family business after growing up deeply involved in Scott's world.

And with a few different threats to the safety of Christmas lurking about, whether it be North Pole elves, Kal Penn's Simon Choksi, or Eric Stonestreet's Magnus Antas, Disney has no shortage of options for future adventures.

All three The Santa Clause movies are streaming on Disney+, as are both seasons of The Santa Clauses.